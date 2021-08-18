Cancel
Orlando, FL

Powerball’s new 3rd day and add-on option begins Monday

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
The winning numbers from a previous Powerball drawing.

The national Powerball lottery game is set to add a third day to its weekly drawings starting Monday as well as offering an add-on upcharge for an additional drawing with a top prize of $10 million each day.

The new Monday drawings won’t change the odds or jackpots, according to a press release from Powerball, which will be available in all 48 of the states and territories that offer the multimillion dollar jackpots.

In addition, 13 of those districts including Florida will be offering a $1 upcharge called Double Play that will let the same numbers chosen for the main game be eligible for a side drawing with a top jackpot of $10 million on each of the three nights Powerball is played: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

“America’s jackpot game is picking up the pace to keep up with player demand – going from two drawings a week to six, if you include Double Play,” said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair in a press release. “Players have let us know they want to play for bigger jackpots and cash prizes, and we want Powerball to deliver on their expectations.”

Powerball started in 1992 and Florida joined in 2009. According to the Florida Lottery, the game has generated more than $2.2 billion in education contributions in the state since then. The state has sold more than 103.2 million winning tickets worth more than $3.3 billion in prizes including 13 jackpot winners. One of those winners was among those that won the record-setting $1.586 billion jackpot in January 2016, according to the Florida Lottery.

Powerball tickets cost $2. The Double Play add-on would make it $3. Players choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26.

