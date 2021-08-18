Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

If you are a beginning screenwriter…

By Sign in
blcklst.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA guide to thousands of Go Into The Story articles you can use to learn the craft… all for free!. Recently, I received an email from someone who wants to begin the process of learning the craft of screenwriting. I started my response with the advice to use this blog as a resource. After all, there are over 29,000 posts and articles in the archives…

gointothestory.blcklst.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screenwriting#Screenwriters#Netflix#Wga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Related
Entertainmentblcklst.com

The Business of Screenwriting: Everything You Wanted to Know About Specs

Part 18: Sell Them Your Dream. “The Write What They’re Buying path is more about being similar. The Sell Them Your Dream path is more about being different.”. I’m guessing that perhaps 90% of the people who follow this blog at some point in their lives will write a spec script. And the other 10% are involved in buying and selling them. In light of that fact, last year I interviewed a top manager and some Hollywood screenwriters about the ins and outs of what is involved in bringing a spec script to market. I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to do something with that inside information, so a few years back when Vanity Fair came out with this article — When the Spec Script was King — a decent piece, but pretty surface level, I figured it was a good time to dig into the subject in a comprehensive fashion.
Moviesfilmcourage.com

What Screenwriters Should Know About The Black List – Christian Elder

Film Courage: For a writer who’s never submitted to The Black List, how does it work?. Christian Elder, Screenwriter: The Black List I think it’s important to point out is you upload a screenplay to their website. The website more or less is a collection of screenplays that are written by anybody. Anybody can upload a screenplay or a tv pilot to The Black List. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are in the world. You can go ahead and do so and those scripts are evaluated. Now the one thing is though you’re going to be paying a monthly fee and that is I think the monthly fee is $30.00 for that script to be hosted on the site and for each evaluation you must pay a $75.00 fee. Now if you have the money to do that (which for some that can be a little tight to afford) but if you have the money to do that, it’s very much worth the while because The Black List is probably the main, it’s the central access that you will have to the the the film industry on these days specifically if you’re not in Hollywood and you don’t have an agent or some kind of representation that can submit your work and get you meetings if you don’t have access to representation, an agent or a manager that can submit your scripts or get you meetings, it’s worthwhile to post your script on The Black List. The other thing that’s really wonderful about The Black List is that the readers there provide coverage for your scripts…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).
Moviesblcklst.com

Movie Story Type: Contained Thriller

In Hollywood movie circles, there are genres like Horror or Science Fiction, cross genres like Action-Thriller or Drama-Comedy, and sub-genres like Romantic Comedy or Mystery Thriller. Then there are story types, a shorthand way to describe a specific narrative conceit that is almost always tied directly to the movie’s central...
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

Successful Screenwriters Have A Consistent Daily Routine

A 6-minute video featuring… me, reflecting on the importance of a writer locking down a specific time of day to get feedback from readers. It’s funny how social media works. Fellow screenwriter and colleague Brad Riddell, an associate professor at the DePaul University School of Cinematic Arts, lobbed a tweet at Karen Worden and David Branin, the proprietors of the video writing resource Film Courage.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Spawn Movie Undergoing Rewrite With New Screenwriter

Todd McFarlane has been teasing his Spawn movie for years. Jamie Foxx is set to play the lead role, Jeremy Renner is co-starring as Detective “Twitch,” and McFarlane signed one of the best practical visual effects guys in the business: The Walking Dead’s resident gorehound, Greg Nicotero. Unfortunately, the only...
Worldblcklst.com

Reflections of the 2021 Black List New Zealand Feature Writer’s Lab Participants

In 2013, the Black List began its educational outreach with what has become an annual feature writers lab. This year, they extended the program all the way to New Zealand. Over the course of several weeks in June, I, along with other Hollywood screenwriters, mentored six talented writers from New Zealand. Even though it was a remote Zoom experience, it was a big success.
MoviesMovieWeb

Spawn Movie Is Back on Track with New Screenwriter Brian Tucker

The long-gestating Spawn reboot is finally back on track with a new screenwriter in place. Brian Tucker, best known for penning the 2013 crime thriller Broken City with Russell Crowe and Mark Wahlberg, has reportedly signed on to write the script for the live-action Spawn movie. The creator of the comic and character, Todd McFarlane, is also attached as director. Jason Blum will produce for Blumhouse alongside McFarlane with Carla Hacken executive producing.
Celebritiesfilmcourage.com

Most Important Question A Screenwriter Has To Ask Themselves – Marc Scott Zicree

Marc Scott Zicree, Screenwriter/Author: A lot of people think that Well, they read the script, they really liked it. That’s meaningless it’s like Did they buy it? No. Film Courage: What do you say to screenwriters who say it’s not their job to get the movie made. It’s simply their job to write the script, have an idea and get that out there?
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Television Screenwriting Lab for Black Muslim Writers Wraps

The inaugural Television Screenwriting Lab for Black Muslim Writers — created to open a pathway for writers who have not been represented in television — wrapped this week. The lab was led by The Blackhouse Foundation, which works to expand opportunities for Black content creators, and the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC) Hollywood Bureau, which strives to bring authentic, nuanced, and inclusive presentations of Muslims on screen.
Moviesblcklst.com

Studies in Voice-Over Narration: “Double Indemnity”

Part 2 of a five-part series on movies where voice-over narration works. I set this discussion into motion here and here. To wit: Hollywood conventional wisdom is that voice-over narration and flashbacks are a no-no, yet some of the greatest movies ever produced use these narrative devices including Fight Club, Goodfellas, The Silence of the Lambs, and Rashomon.
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

If you’re stuck in your writing…

A modest suggestion on how to find inspiration on the page. Let’s say you’re stuck. You were writing a story. You hit an impasse. Or you got sick and couldn’t find your way back to your story for a few weeks. Maybe something came up at work and before you knew it, several months had passed since you last wrote something.
Moviesblcklst.com

Page One: “The Farewell” (2019)

Such a wonderful movie. My favorite film at Sundance in 2019. You may download the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
Newark, NJPosted by
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy