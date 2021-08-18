If you are a beginning screenwriter…

Film Courage: For a writer who’s never submitted to The Black List, how does it work?. Christian Elder, Screenwriter: The Black List I think it’s important to point out is you upload a screenplay to their website. The website more or less is a collection of screenplays that are written by anybody. Anybody can upload a screenplay or a tv pilot to The Black List. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are in the world. You can go ahead and do so and those scripts are evaluated. Now the one thing is though you’re going to be paying a monthly fee and that is I think the monthly fee is $30.00 for that script to be hosted on the site and for each evaluation you must pay a $75.00 fee. Now if you have the money to do that (which for some that can be a little tight to afford) but if you have the money to do that, it’s very much worth the while because The Black List is probably the main, it’s the central access that you will have to the the the film industry on these days specifically if you’re not in Hollywood and you don’t have an agent or some kind of representation that can submit your work and get you meetings if you don’t have access to representation, an agent or a manager that can submit your scripts or get you meetings, it’s worthwhile to post your script on The Black List. The other thing that’s really wonderful about The Black List is that the readers there provide coverage for your scripts…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).