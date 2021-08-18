Cancel
Economy

Amazon Driver Takes His Job Seriously, Off-Roads During Traffic Jam

By Goose
I-Rock 93.5
I-Rock 93.5
 7 days ago
Amazon is known for their same day and next day delivery, and it's obvious every second counts when they promise a package from California to be in New York by 2pm tomorrow. A traffic jam throws a wrench in our plans, and if your load has to be somewhere to make a flight, you're going to make that time. That's why one Amazon driver likely did what he did when he went off-roading during a traffic jam.

