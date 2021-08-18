Michael Keaton: ‘After Batman I don’t think I ever saw an entire comic book movie’

Michael Keaton, star of Batman, has admitted that he doesn’t entirely get superhero films.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Keaton said: “After the first Batman, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen an entire [comic book] movie.”

Whilst he has starred in several superhero movies including the upcoming The Flash, where he will reprise his role as Batman, Keaton says: “I just never got around to it.”

The actor is also part of the vast Marvel Cinematic Universe where he plays the villainous Vulture and he spoke on the MCU’s cultural impact: “They’ll be doing Marvel movies forever. I’ll be dead, and they’ll still be doing Marvel movies.”

Keaton admits to never being a comic book fan and credits Tim Burton, director of the first Batman with changing the landscape of cinema: “What Tim did changed everything.

Everything you see now started with him. If you really think about what happened between 1989 and now, on a cultural, corporate, economic level, it’s unbelievable.”

Keaton also talked about reprising his role as Batman in The Flash which will feature parallel universes with several versions of The Dark Knight: “Frankly, in the back of my head, I always thought, ‘I bet I could go back and nail that m**********r.’”

(Getty Images)

The Academy Award-nominated actor also said that despite his lack of comic book knowledge he appreciated that: “This is a big deal in the world to people. You’ve got to honour that and be respectful of that.”