The Sound of Us Is a Rousing Ode to the Healing Power of Music

A song in your heart helps you get through these challenging times. Music heals in times like these and brings us together, gives us hope, and opens our hearts. The Longmont Chorale is a nonprofit citizen’s choir that has presented singing programs to our community since the 1930s. While we cannot gather together to share the joy of live chorale singing at this time, we can enjoy many of the videos on the Chorale’s website. Like every arts group, the Longmont Chorale is feeling the effects of the pandemic. If you have been inspired by the Chorale in the past, now is a great time to show your support with any size gift (look for the Donate link on the home page).