Here Are The New Dresses To Wear With Your Favorite Pair Of Boots

For some people, the thought of putting together fall ensembles brings an unspoken rush of excitement. Experts in layering will love the idea of styling a turtleneck underneath a chunky knit sweater while coat lovers can’t wait to break out their many transitional trenches. Before you fully dive into these categories, however, there is one key summer item you can wear well into fall (and even into winter): dresses. In particular, fall dresses styled with boots is a combination worth trying. Celebrities such as Emma Roberts and Cardi B are already embracing this outfit with their Chelsea boots. Meanwhile, Zoë Kravitz likes to style combat boots with her knit dresses for a casual, but edgy feel.