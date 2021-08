As a child growing up in the 1980s, I am intimately familiar with the Chrysler K-car platform. Much has been written about how this era-defining unibody came to be, how it ultimately proved a stunning success and saved the company from the brink of economic disaster, so there's no need to rehash all of that history here. Suffice it to say, though, that the platform was so ubiquitous that for a couple of decades you could hardly make a quick run to the grocery store without being surrounded by a bevy of K-based Pentastars.