Wholesome Twitter Thread On Different Ways To Express Love

I love Twitter. If I had to choose one platform and only one platform to use, both for personal and professional gains, it wouldn't even be a question which I'd pick. A vast majority of my best professional relationships were cultivated on Twitter, and truth be told, it is a huge pet peeve of mine when I see people using the platform in a way in which it was not intended to be used. The reason it bothers me so much is not only because of my own preferences but because I know how much potential the platform has if only people knew how to leverage it.