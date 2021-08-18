Cancel
Wholesome Twitter Thread On Different Ways To Express Love

mattstaff
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Look, man. Love can be a terribly complicated thing to try to express. Some people were born with the ability to express that absolute all-consuming, lighting in a bottle feeling that is love, and others experience their struggles with it. The point is that if the love is really there, and it's real, it'll find its way out into the open eventually. Maybe a nice and wholesome thread like the one we have here from Twitter user @neurowonderfulwill serve to help the cause.

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

