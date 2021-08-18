Wholesome Twitter Thread On Different Ways To Express Love
Look, man. Love can be a terribly complicated thing to try to express. Some people were born with the ability to express that absolute all-consuming, lighting in a bottle feeling that is love, and others experience their struggles with it. The point is that if the love is really there, and it's real, it'll find its way out into the open eventually. Maybe a nice and wholesome thread like the one we have here from Twitter user @neurowonderfulwill serve to help the cause.cheezburger.com
Comments / 0