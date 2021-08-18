Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Mike Pompeo belittles teen climate activist Greta Thunberg as ‘that woman’ at oil industry event

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smO8b_0bVCKkmz00

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joked about the climate crisis and belittled teenage activist Greta Thunberg as he continued his courtship of the oil and gas industry amid rumoured 2024 presidential bid.

Mr Pompeo on Monday told the Kansas Independent Oil & Gas Association at a luncheon in Wichita that he “never started a meeting talking about climate change” – prompting laughter from the crowd.

“We all want clean air. Sign me up for drinking water, but we all know that the American economy and innovation is the thing that’s going to protect the health of people all across the world,”Mr Pompeo said in his keynote speech, as reported by the Wichita Eagle.

The Republican then referred to 18-year-old Ms Thunberg as “that Greta women,” saying he’d “spent very little time” with her “and a lot of time with people like you, to figure out how we could make sure that we were creating conditions for you all to do the remarkable work that you do.”

Mr Pompeo, a former CIA director who served in the Trump administration, has a long and close connection to the fossil fuel industry.

He was president of oilfield services firm Sentry International from 2006 to 2010. The company had partnered with Koch Industries, owned by the billionaire oil magnate Koch brothers.

Mr Pompeo was elected as a congressman for Kansas in 2010, and served from 2011 to 2017.

He received more than $1million in campaign finance funding from oil and energy industries between 2009 and 2018, according to the DC-based non-partisan tracking group Center for Responsive Politics.

The GOP congressman had a staunchly conservative voting record on the environment and was an opponent of the international Paris Agreement, intended to keep global heating within safe limits.

He received more than $1million in political funding from oil and energy industries between 2009 and 2018.

Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune previously called Mr Pompeo an “extremist” while he served as secretary of state.

“Every single other world leader accepts climate science, and every single other nation wants to be a part of the Paris Agreement, yet Trump wants to give the stewardship of our international relations to an extremist, Mr Brune said in 2018 while Mr Pompeo was being vetted to replace Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State.

Mr Pompeo attendance at the oil industry event was the latest in a run of similar events. In May he spoke at the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Bismarck, North Dakota, effectively arguing that heavy hitters from oil and gas should actively combat environmental efforts.

“These progressive clean energy processes, these proposals, are a little bit about energy and a little bit about climate and a lot about control,” he said, according to a report by the Grand Forks Herald.

Talking further of the energy industry’s importance, he added: “Be louder. Tell the story. Tell the story with pride and a smile on your face.”

Mr Pompeo, a vocal critic of President Joe Biden, doubled down on his opposition to Biden administration policies on Monday.

He also took a swipe at Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, claiming she was less qualified for the job than Dan Brouillette, who held the position during the Trump administration.

“One of actually had been in the energy industry and the other one I’m convinced needs a dictionary to spell ‘energy,’” Mr Pompeo said, according to the Wichita Eagle.

He added: “And I’m sure Jennifer Granholm is a really nice woman.”

The Independent has requested comment from Mr Pompeo’s PAC, Champion American Values.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

219K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
North Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Rex Tillerson
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Industry#Koch Industries#Economy#State#The Wichita Eagle#Republican#Cia#Sentry International#Dc#Gop#Sierra Club#The Grand Forks Herald#Energy#Champion American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
GreenMatters

5 of Greta Thunberg's Greatest Accomplishments to Date

At just 18 years old, Greta Thunberg has accomplished more in the name of climate change than many lifelong environmentalists and politicians. Our planet sits precariously on the teetering edge between ruin and repair, and this young, Swedish activist is standing in the middle, trying to keep everything balanced. Passionate, persuasive, and wise beyond her years, Greta Thunberg’s greatest accomplishments are the result of three long years of hard work and sacrifice.
AdvocacyMSNBC

Greta Thunberg on three years of climate protests, Biden administration failures

It's been three years since Greta Thunberg first sat alone outside the Swedish Parliament to call for action on climate change. Now the young activist has become a global voice, continuing to hold world leaders to account on global warming. Six months after President Biden took office, is he doing enough? “This administration is not ready to act as seriously as we need, unfortunately,” Greta Thunberg tells NBC’s Mehdi Hasan. Aug. 23, 2021.
EnvironmentThe Independent

Greta Thunberg accuses UK of ‘lying’ about climate change successes

Greta Thunberg has accused the UK of “lying” about its climate change credentials. Speaking at a Unicef press briefing, the 18-year-old activist said the nation is guilty of “creative carbon accounting” and later added that she was not confident that the Cop26 climate summit will trigger enough change. “There is...
Wichita, KSLeavenworth Times

Mike Pompeo says his political future is focused on conservative PAC, 2022 elections, 'then the Lord knows what'

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his political future is focused on the 2022 midterm elections. He is now leading a conservative political action committee. Pompeo, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, has been speaking and fundraising in Kansas in recent days. On Monday, he was the keynote luncheon speaker at the Kansas Independent Oil & Gas Association annual convention.
Congress & Courtsfoxwilmington.com

Mike Pompeo pledges he ‘will never support’ critical race theory

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo waded into the national debate over critical race theory Wednesday – slamming the idea of introducing the philosophy in U.S. schools. “No child should ever be taught to feel like a victim of circumstance or made to feel guilty for the color of their skin,” he wrote on Facebook Wednesday morning. “I will never support Critical Race Theory in our schools.”
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Team Trump struggles to defend former president's Taliban deal

There was a curious moment on CBS's "Face the Nation" yesterday in which Major Garrett asked Nikki Haley whether the Trump administration's 2020 deal with the Taliban "set in motion what we're seeing now" in Afghanistan. The former ambassador to the United Nations apparently didn't like the question. "You know,...
POTUSNew York Post

Pompeo says US’s credibility damaged by Biden’s Afghanistan ‘debacle’

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said America’s credibility with its allies around the globe has been damaged by the “debacle” in Afghanistan and offered some recommendations on how the US can restore its standing in the world. “Here’s the truth of the matter, this debacle will certainly harm America’s...
POTUSWashington Post

Mike Pompeo on the Taliban: A timeline

Just about everyone in Washington knows Miles’s law: “Where you stand depends on where you sit.” Rufus E. Miles Jr. was a Truman administration bureaucrat who coined that phrase, and we find it often comes in handy when understanding abrupt shifts in policy positions. Witness the case of former secretary...
U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

Why Mike Pompeo's vacillations on Afghanistan matter

A month ago today, Mike Pompeo was in Iowa and spoke briefly to the Associated Press about U.S. policy in Afghanistan. The former secretary of state was only too eager to "applaud" the withdrawal of U.S. troops, saying he wants "fewer kids in harm's way." The Republican added, "I want...
U.S. PoliticsMother Jones

A Few Thoughts on Mike Pompeo and the Missing $5,800 Whisky Bottle

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Ah, Mike Pompeo. Back in the news for his stage-setting role in the run-up to Afghanistan’s fall. Accountability could be coming, but as questions mount, don’t forget last week’s revelation that the State Department is investigating the disappearance of a $5,800 whisky bottle gifted to him by the Japanese government, with watchdogs wondering whether he or his staff is hiding or hiccuping something. Time will tell. Pompeo says he has no recollection of the bottle and no knowledge of its whereabouts.
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....

Comments / 0

Community Policy