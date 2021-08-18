Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

EUR/JPY rebounds from lows near 128.20, looks to FOMC

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/JPY regains some composure and bounces off 128.20. EMU’s final July CPI came in at 2.2% YoY, Core CPI at 0.7% YoY. Investors remain cautious ahead of the FOMC Minutes. The softer tone in the greenback in combination with the prevailing selling pressure in the Japanese currency motivates EUR/JPY to rebound from earlier lows in the 128.20 area.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fomc#Eur#Jpy#Japanese Yen#Japanese Currency#Eur#Fomc Eur Jpy#Na#Qe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketsdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Awaiting Economic Data

The bears triumphed last week as the EUR/USD fell to the 1.1664 support level, its lowest in nine months, before closing trading around 1.1700. The new COVID wave will bring negative results to the European economy sectors in particular, which will keep the eur under doownward pressure for a longer period. On the other hand, the US Federal Reserve is preparing to tighten its monetary policy and this week's important symposium in Jackson Hole will clarify the direction of the central banks.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Three reasons NZD and CAD are drawing buyers

The best performing currencies today were the New Zealand, Australian and Canadian dollars. Having fallen to year to date lows last week, commodity currencies snapped back sharply in the last 48 hours. At first the moves were driven by U.S. dollar weakness but the greenback’s steady performance against euro, the Japanese Yen, sterling and Swiss Franc suggests that this is a commodity specific story.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF recovers from daily lows on US Treasury yields rebound

USD/CHF prints milder gains on Wednesday in the Asian session. Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar. The Swiss franc losses part of its gain on general risk-on sentiment. USD/CHF consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. After testing the low at around 0.9111...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD extends recovery amid shift in market sentiment

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar extended Monday’s rebound yesterday, pushing through 0.7250 as investors continued to support commodity markets and risk assets. Last week's risk off agenda has flipped amid expectations the Fed will refrain from tapering bond purchases and normalising monetary policy in the face of the delta variant, while China again reported low levels of community transmission with just 1 suspected case recorded. China’s ability to wrest control of this latest delta outbreak has fostered hopes the world’s second-largest economy will enjoy a swift recovery. Added Central Bank support and early signs of increased domestic activity have helped reignite demand for key commodities. Oil extended its recovery, clearing $71 a barrel, while iron ore advanced a further 2%, marking a 15% rebound off lows hit last week. The AUD outperformed most majors, up a further half a percent overnight, touching intraday highs at 0.7270. While risks remain skewed to the downside, there is scope to suggest renewed demand for risk assets amid improving market sentiment could help drive the AUD back toward 0.73 - 0.74 US cents. With little of note on this week’s macroeconomic ticket, we continue to monitor global risk trends and forces for direction.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD fails again to break 1.3750 and retreats

Cable flat for the day remains sideways, limited by 1.3750. US dollar still weak across the board on risk appetite, DXY slides 0.10%. Market participants ignored US data, focus remains on Fed Chair Powell’s speech. The GBP/USD gained momentum during the American session and rose to test daily highs slightly...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY looks for direction amid mixed sentiment, sluggish USD

USD/JPY remains directionless Wednesday in the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index slips below 93.00 as risk sentiment improves. Higher US Treasury yields capped the downside for the US dollar. The selling pressure in the US dollar keeps the USD/JPY pair on the edge in the Asian session. Despite...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holding on to higher ground but below a critical Fibonacci level

GBP/USD Forecast: Holding on to higher ground but below a critical Fibonacci level. The GBP/USD pair advanced to 1.3747 but was unable to hold on to gains beyond a Fibonacci resistance level at 1.3730. The pair advanced amid a better market mood backed by diminished chances of US Federal Reserve tapering. The absence of UK data exacerbated range trading around GBP/USD, with the pair driven by the market’s sentiment. Read more...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY holds in bearish territory ahead of Jackson Hole

USD/JPY bulls seeking a break of daily resistance trendline. Bears on the lookout for a benign Jackson Hole that could see a lower US dollar. USD/JPY is trading between a 109.41-109.88 range on Tuesday in the countdown to the Jackson Hole that starts this Thursday. The US dollar is in...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Rebound could extend to 1.1800 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted the recovery in EUR/USD could re-visit the 1.1800 area in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘upward momentum has improved, albeit not by all that much’ and we expected EUR to ‘edge above 1.1770’. Our expectations did not materialize as EUR rose to 1.1764 before easing off. While upward momentum remains lackluster, we continue to see chance for EUR to edge above 1.1770. However, EUR is not expected to challenge the major resistance at 1.1800. Support is 1.1740 followed by 1.1725.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD looks supported by the 200-hour SMA near 1.1730

EUR/USD alternates gains with losses near the 1.1750 area. The German Business Climate eased a tad in August. US Durable Goods Orders will take centre stage in the NA docket. The upside momentum in the single currency seems to be taking a breather, with EUR/USD now struggling to extend the recovery further.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Tight Trading Ahead of Symposium

The USD/JPY has been moving in a narrow range, with markets and investors awaiting the Jackson Hole Symposium. The symposium is where the US Federal Reserve may decided to continue its monetary policy or end it. The USD/JPY is moving between the 110.15 resistance level and the 109.41 support level, settling around 109.75 as of this writing.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/JPY Could Edge Higher

The EUR/USD currency pair bounced off a support level formed by the 50– and 200– hour SMAs at 128.66 on Tuesday. As a result, the common European currency surged by 31 pips or 0.24% against the Japanese Yen during Tuesday’s trading session. Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Consolidation Below 1.3750

Last Monday’s GBP/USD signal was not triggered as there was no bearish price action at any of the three resistance levels which were reached that day. Trades may only be entered prior to 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Bear’s return eyes 1.1700 ahead of US Durable Goods Orders

EUR/USD snaps three-day uptrend, pressured near intraday low of late. US dollar tracks firmer Treasury yields amid indecision over Fed’s tapering, covid woes. German IFO number, US Durable Goods Orders will decorate the calendar but Powell’s Jackson Hole Symposium speech is the key. EUR/USD holds lower ground near intraday low...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US inflation expectations bounce off monthly low

US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, recovered from one-month top to 2.30% on by the end of Tuesday’s North American session, off multi-day bottom flashed the previous day. The receding inflation expectations join recently downbeat US data...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: US Dollar Gets Pummeled Against Loonie

The US dollar got hammered on Monday against the Canadian dollar as the crude oil markets took off. Furthermore, people are starting to question whether or not the Federal Reserve is going to taper, and with the Jackson Hole Symposium this week, there is a huge possibility of statements coming out of that meeting that could move the US dollar.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY retreats from 110.00 on USD weakness

USD/JPY prints mild losses on Tuesday in the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index remains under pressure near 93.00 on risk aversion and weaker data. A downtick in the US bond yields undermines the demand for the US dollar. The depreciative move in the US dollar keeps the USD/JPY...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops below 1.2700 on strong oil rebound, USD weakness

USD/CAD is losing more than 1% on Monday. WTI is posting impressive gains at the start of the week. US Dollar Index declines toward 93.00 after latest US data. The bearish pressure surrounding the USD/CAD pair strengthened during the American trading hours on Monday. As of writing, the pair was down 1.1% on a daily basis at 1.2681.

Comments / 0

Community Policy