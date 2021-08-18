IRS unemployment refund status: The latest on payments, tax transcripts and more

Want to make sure your September Child Tax Credit check lands in your mailbox on time? Take note of this important new deadline or you could be in for a long wait. For the last two months, the IRS has been sending out Child Tax Credit checks to millions of American families with children or dependents who qualify. These payments, which are worth a maximum of $250 to $300 per child, will continue to land in mailboxes and bank accounts through the end of the year as part of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law earlier this year.