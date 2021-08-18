IRS unemployment refund status: The latest on payments, tax transcripts and more
Many families are still waiting on the refund check for taxes they paid on their unemployment benefits. But what's the holdup? Some are reporting on social media that they've received IRS updates on their tax transcripts, with pending refund dates later in August. But many other taxpayers say they're still waiting to get their money. The last batch was sent in July, totaling 1.5 million refunds.www.cnet.com
Comments / 10