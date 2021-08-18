Cancel
Football

Dieruff football not letting early obstacles tamper expectations this season

By Desmond Boyle
LehighValleyLive.com
 6 days ago
Playoff football teams are built at training camp. It’s difficult to lay down the foundation to a title run when you don’t have a suitable field for practice. That’s the dilemma that Dieruff coach Dave Lutte is dealing with as he tries to get his team prepared for the 2021 season. The Huskies’ practice field, located at the intersection of Irving and Tilghman streets, had several divots that led to it being deemed unsafe for practice in June.

