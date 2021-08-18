Leah McCourt vs. Jessica Borga set for Bellator 267 co-main event in London

Dustin Poirier’s second win over Conor McGregor wasn’t quite as satisfying as his first. It will still suffice for his resume. “The rematch, obviously, I knocked him out, so there’s an ending to the fight,” Poirier said on The MMA Hour. “The [third fight], his leg breaks, so you don’t get that same feel. It’s a win on my record for sure, and I was winning, but the second fight, I put him away.