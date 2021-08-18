Leah McCourt vs. Jessica Borga set for Bellator 267 co-main event in London
A women’s featherweight bout will set the table for a highly anticipated rematch in Bellator’s return to London. Promotional officials revealed on Wednesday that a matchup between Leah McCourt and Jessica Borga will serve as the co-main event at Bellator 267. The card takes place Oct. 1 at the SSE Arena and will air on Showtime with the second meeting between former welterweight champion Douglas Lima and Michael Page in the headline spot.www.mmafighting.com
