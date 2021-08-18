Cancel
NFL

Colts' Mike Strachan drawing praise from legendary WRs

By Kevin Hickey
 6 days ago
Indianapolis Colts rookie wide receiver Mike Strachan has been one of the most impressive players throughout camp and the first preseason game. Now, he’s grabbing attention outside the Circle City.

As the 6-foot-5, 228-pound receiver has shown some quick development as a route runner and contested-catch artist, the buzz has been following the rookie non-stop throughout the last month.

He put some of that on display when he toasted first-round pick Jaycee Horn on a comeback route during one-on-one drills with the Carolina Panthers.

Then he had a strong debut in the preseason opener with three receptions for 57 yards. It included this 32-yard snag down the field after blowing through press coverage.

Now, he’s drawing praise from the likes of Colts legend Reggie Wayne and one of the best receivers of the 2000s in Chad “Ochocino” Johnson.

Strachan entered training camp on the roster bubble with a small chance to make the roster. Now, it’s nearly impossible to keep him from making the team. His upside is tremendous and the fact that he’s now seeing first-team reps during practice is a testament to how quickly he’s ascended up the depth chart.

There are still plenty of areas that Strachan will need to improve on but coming out of a Divison-II college, this is about the best showing the Colts could have hoped for to begin his career.

It will be interesting to see how much further Strachan moves up the pecking order but with some legendary wide receivers taking notice, it may not be long until we’re talking about MegaStrachan as a lock for a roster spot.

