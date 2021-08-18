Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Why Bridgerton Fans Think Phoebe Dynevor Is Leaving After Season 2

Elite Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt sounds like Phoebe Dynevor may be hanging up her corset and retiring from the social season very soon. The actor rose to fame after starring in the first season of Netflix’s high-society drama Bridgerton as the highly sought-after socialite Daphne Bridgerton, and she’s already filming her part in the show’s second season as well. But after a few recent developments, here’s why some people think Phoebe Dynevor may leave Bridgerton after Season 2.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Dynevor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exciting Times#Irish#Reg Jean Page
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The sad reasons why Bridgerton’s continuation could be in jeopardy

With the mind of Chris Van Dusen and the production of Shonda Rhimes, Netflix premiered Bridgerton making Julia Quinn’s novels a worldwide phenomenon. Set in Regency London, this story was one of the most watched of 2020. In fact, such was its success that the platform was soon renewed for a second, third and fourth edition.
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Bridgerton’s’ Phoebe Dynevor to Star and Executive Produce Amazon Series ‘Exciting Times’

“Bridgerton” breakout Phoebe Dynevor is attached to star and executive produce “Exciting Times,” a book-to-screen adaptation and romance series in development at Amazon Studios. Based on Irish author Naoise Dolan’s debut novel, “Exciting Times” centers on Ava, an Irish transplant teaching English grammar abroad to wealthy children. She becomes entangled in a love triangle with banker Julian and lawyer Edith.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Phoebe Dynevor’s girls’ trip after Pete Davison split

Phoebe Dynevor is enjoying a girls’ holiday after her split from Pete Davison. The 26-year-old ‘Bridgerton’ actress recently ended her five-month romance with ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Pete, 27, but she is putting it behind her with a fun-filled holiday to Istria, Croatia with friend and ‘Bridgerton’ co-star Sabrina Bartlett.
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Phoebe Dynevor

Showing 1 - 10 of 10 articles tagged "Phoebe Dynevor" SNL's Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant deleted social media activity seemingly taking a swipe at Elon Musk as host. On Sunday, Yang posted a photo on Instagram Stories of a tweet from the Tesla CEO that read, “Let’s find... Matchmaking...
TV Seriesglamourmagazine.co.uk

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor is caught in a love triangle in the upcoming TV adaption of Women's Prize-nominated book, Exciting Times

A familiar face from hit Netflix show Bridgerton will be taking the helm of one of the most exciting book-to-TV adaptations coming our way. Phoebe Dynevor – who played Daphne in the sexy period drama that set our loins on fire during the January lockdown – has been cast as the lead in Exciting Times, based on the novel written by Naoise Dolan. It follows young Irish woman Ava and her life as an expat in Hong Kong. We can’t wait to see what Phoebe brings to this role.
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Love Is Blind Star Jessica Batten Details the Real Reason She Returned to the Show

Watch: "Love Is Blind" Jessica Batten Talks Amber's Party Diss. As RuPaul's famous saying goes: "If you don't love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?" That seems to be the motto Love Is Blind star Jessica Batten is living by these days. The reality TV personality, who appeared in the first season of the hit Netflix show, returned for an epic comeback on the new reunion series, Love Is Blind: After the Altar.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Phoebe Dynevor Anchors Herself to Her Work

Phoebe Dynevor as Alex Levy from 'The Morning Show.' Courtesy of Public Eye Communications. Makeup by Georgina Graham. Hair by James Rowe. Manicure by Michelle Class. Dynevor wears a Louis Vuitton blazer, trousers, and shoes. For W’s second annual TV Portfolio, we asked 26 of the most sought-after names in...
Movieswmagazine.com

Phoebe Dynevor Will Star in a Very Millennial Queer Love Triangle Series

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor will take a short break from traversing the romantic dramas of the Regency generation, and instead explore those of the millennial generation. She’s set to both star in and executive produce an adaptation of Naoise Dolan’s novel Exciting Times for Amazon. Because of the author’s Irish provenance and matter-of-fact take on millennial anxiety, it’s been compared to the work of Sally Rooney (Normal People), though this tale comes with a queer twist.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Diamond Jack

In 2020, Diamond Jack became a reality TV star when she appeared as a cast member on the Netflix dating show, Love Is Blind. The series offered a unique concept where cast members essentially ‘dated’ in separated rooms and got engaged without meeting face to face. Early on in the series, Diamond made a connection with a man named Carlton, and the two really seemed to hit it off. However, things started going downhill shortly after their first in-person meeting. When Carlton revealed that he was bisexual, Diamond felt betrayed and what ensued ended up being one of — if not the — most dramatic moments of the show. Even though she didn’t end up going home with the relationship she was hoping for, Diamond did end up becoming a fan favorite. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Diamond Jack.

Comments / 0

Community Policy