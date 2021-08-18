Monty Williams dives deep into personal thoughts; life after Finals on Woj podcast

The Phoenix Suns acquired Landry Shamet in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets last month, giving up Jevon Carter and the 29th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. If there’s anything we know about James Jones, it’s that he loves shooters. Throw in the fact that Monty Williams was on the record to say he (Shamet) is someone “I’d want my daughter to marry” and the fit checks two boxes from a personnel standpoint.