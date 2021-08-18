Monty Williams dives deep into personal thoughts; life after Finals on Woj podcast
When Monty Williams speaks, people generally listen. The 49-year old Suns head coach has earned an unbridled reputation as a player and coach in a basketball life that’s spanned decades professionally. Love him, hate him, or feel indifferent, most in the game respect the Suns’ spirited leader, and his unique guiding style, coupled with a deep love for his players was an invaluable sparking force that helped Phoenix shock the world en route to an NBA Finals appearance.www.brightsideofthesun.com
