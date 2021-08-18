How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Preparing for Their Next Chapter of "Visibility"
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ready for their next chapter. Following what began a slightly tumultuous start to the year 2020 with their shocking decision to step away from their roles as senior working members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are finding their footing in their new independent lives in Montecito, California. Since their very public exit from royal life, the couple has managed to secure a number of lucrative business deals—including multiyear production contracts with Netflix and Spotify, and individual book deals—as well as manage their nonprofit foundation, Archewell. Harper's BAZAAR's royal editor, Omid Scobie, credited the Sussexes' new chapter as a result of keeping "toxicity" at bay.www.harpersbazaar.com
