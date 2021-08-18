Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

2021 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 122

By Thomas Smith
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love when something I write ages well. My wife enjoys it even more when I make a proclamation and it turns out to be false a short time later. This is the burden of someone who always talks like they know everything about everything. For those who weren’t taking notes, I referenced the famous Mike Ditka quote when he said that his team may not win another game. In fairness, I said that in any other sport but baseball I’d be wondering if this team would be wondering that. So I said that obviously this team would win games, but how many more?

www.bleedcubbieblue.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Mike Ditka
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Adrian Sampson
Person
Rafael Ortega
Person
Craig Kimbrel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steroids#Cubs Heroes#Hall Of Fame#Yankees#Cubs 2#Reds 1 Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBbleachernation.com

Javy Báez Would “Love” to Re-Sign with the Cubs After the Season (But … )

Even after his trade to the New York Mets, Javy Báez still says he’d be happy to re-up with the Cubs after the season. “To be honest, I would love to,” Báez said, per NBC Sports Chicago. “But I don’t know what will happen this offseason with all these moves and the plan that this organization has …. Obviously, I’m grateful for everything they’ve done for me. I’ve never been in another organization, but I’m pretty sure this is one of the best ones, if not the best one. I’m grateful for everything they’ve done for me and my family.”
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
NFLFanSided

3 Cubs players who won’t be back next season

The Chicago Cubs are in complete free-fall, and it’s completely expected. The North Siders are closing in on a franchise-record losing streak, but who will be back to redeem themselves next year?. The question for the Cubs might not be ‘Who won’t be back’, but rather ‘Who will be back’?
MLBFanSided

Chicago Cubs fleece New York Yankees in Anthony Rizzo trade

For 10 seasons, Anthony Rizzo has been the heart and soul of the Chicago Cubs. After three All Star Game appearances, four Gold Glove awards and a World Series title, Rizzo’s time in Chicago is now over. On the last year of his contract, Rizzo was a definitive trade candidate....
MLBaudacy.com

Jon Lester's advice to Anthony Rizzo revealed a lot about leaving Red Sox

We know the Jon Lester story. Back in the 2014 spring training the Red Sox offered Lester a four-year, $70 million deal, that was remarkably under market value. With the baseline set so low, the Lester camp didn't counter, knowing that the number would have to come in outrageously high in order to meet in the middle. The fear was that the overly-inflated ask would be leaked out, sending negotiations off the rails.
MLBFanSided

Chicago Cubs: Craig Kimbrel trade looking better and better

In a July 30 trade deadline move that only poured salt in the wound as the core was diminishing before everybody’s eyes, Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel was sent to the Chicago White Sox in return for Codi Heuer and Nick Madrigal. When Kimbrel was on the North Side this...
MLBknbr.com

Kris Bryant explains why he didn’t sign extension with Cubs

The Giants sure seemed to get a sweet deal in the Kris Bryant trade. The question is, why?. San Francisco only had to part with their No. 9 and No. 30 prospect for a player that won the MVP in 2016 after being drafted by the Cubs in 2013. Chicago clearly had no interest in re-signing Bryant, trading the 4-time All-Star so as not to lose him in free agency, and was so set on not bringing him back that they sold him for cents on the dollar. What’s more, the Cubs were never able to sign Bryant to an extension in the years before he was about to hit free agency.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Jed Hoyer implies Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez are to blame for extension talks falling apart

The Chicago Cubs had one of MLB's busiest trade deadlines, moving franchise staples Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Báez to the Yankees, the Giants, and the Mets, respectively, last week as part of a rebuild. (The Cubs also traded reliever Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox.) All three of those individuals are scheduled to hit free agency this winter, which has inspired media members to ask Cubs president of operations Jed Hoyer why he couldn't get extensions done.
MLBFanSided

NY Mets Trade Rumors: An even bigger blockbuster trade with the Cubs

New York Mets trade rumors bombshell! We didn’t think we’d see any of these in August with the trade deadline now three weeks in the past. However, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic revealed an interesting piece of news relating to what could have been. The Mets’ biggest trade deadline move...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Was Kris Bryant part of Javy Baez talks involving Cubs, Mets?

The blockbuster trade between the Mets and Cubs on deadline day was almost even bigger, as The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal writes that Kris Bryant was also part of talks between the two clubs. The actual trade saw Javier Baez and Trevor Williams go to New York in exchange for top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, but Rosenthal reports that the larger version of the swap would’ve also seen the Mets land Bryant and another player off Chicago’s big league roster. In exchange, the Cubs would have received not only Crow-Armstrong, but also “a prospect they regarded even more highly and a major leaguer under multi-year club control.”
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Romine brothers battery brightens rough day for Cubs

Austin Romine didn't exactly walk out of the corn, but he did hustle to Wrigley Field from the Iowa Cubs on Thursday, a replacement for Willson Contreras, who went on the injured list with a knee sprain. Then the Cubs capped off a 17-4 loss to Milwaukee with a somewhat...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs' homers in 4-run games, 1876-1900

A previous post described a game unlike any other the Cubs have played since 1901. On May 26, 1950, they won at Pittsburgh, 4-0, with all their runs coming on a fourth-inning grand slam by Roy Smalley. They have won 159 other games since 1901 by 4-0, but in none...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' David Bote: Sits for afternoon game

Bote will sit for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Brewers. Bote sits for just the third time in the Cubs' last 15 games, as the team has plenty of at-bats to go around after trading several key players at the deadline. Sergio Alcantara will be the second baseman in his absence, though Bote will likely return for the nightcap.
MLBdoorcountydailynews.com

Brewers embarrass Cubs in four-game sweep

Another big inning for the Milwaukee Brewers secured the sweep over their NL Central rival Chicago Cubs with a 17-4 win at Wrigley Field Thursday afternoon. Even though Brandon Woodruff started the game, the Brewers did not need him to do much, pitching only three innings of two-hit, one-run ball. His only run given up was via a bases-loaded walk in the second inning. That was preceded by a five-run frame highlighted by a two-run Jace Peterson homer and two RBI single by Willy Adames. Manny Pina put the game out of reach officially in the fifth inning with a grand slam against the Cubs' Kyle Hendricks to make it 9-1. Pina would homer again in the sixth inning following a Peterson RBI single that made it 13-1. After a three-run homer by the Brewers' Luis Urias, the Cubs' no-name offense would get some runs in the seventh thanks to back-to-back homers from Frank Schwindel and Patrick Wisdom. The Brewers got one of those runs back in the ninth on a Urias solo shot.
MLBallfans.co

Realistically, Can the Cubs Lose 100 Games This Year?

This is mostly just my own curiosity, as the losing streak got longer and longer, and the holy-crap-this-is-so-bad milestones kept piling up. I had to know: is it actually possible that this team, which was in first place as late as June 24(!), could lose 100 games?. It’s been a...
MLBchicagobearshq.com

Cubs vs. Marlins: Game Thread

Chicago Cubs (52-66) @ Miami Marlins (49-67) Zach Davies (6-9, 5.26) vs. Zach Thompson (2-5, 3.09) 2nd of 3 games at LoanDepot Park. Cubs have lost 9 in a row.
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers top Cubs in first game of split doubleheader

Freddy Peralta pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Avisail García smacked a go-ahead two-run homer and the Brewers beat the Cubs 4-2 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field. Willy Adames and Lorenzo Cain also went deep for the Brewers, who are a major league-best...

Comments / 0

Community Policy