Ming Tsai Reveals What You Need To Cook Good Asian Food At Home - Exclusive Interview
To look at the career of Chef Ming Tsai today, and you'd never think he considered doing anything with his professional life other than pursing his passion for the culinary arts. And here's the secret: he didn't. That degree in mechanical engineering from Tsai earned from Yale? Just a quick blip on the radar. Because Tsai grew up around cooking, it was only natural he would gravitate back to it — eventually launching his award-winning restaurant Blue Ginger, in addition to multiple cookbooks, and his Emmy-nominated show "Simply Ming."www.mashed.com
