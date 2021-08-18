Ming Tsai Reveals What You Need To Cook Good Asian Food At Home - Exclusive Interview

The notoriously cranky restaurant critics on Yelp often give the Manhattan restaurant Butter a little bit of a pass, due to the star quality of its head chef. Alex Guarnaschelli, famous for her appearances on the shows "Chopped" and "The Kitchen," has been at the helm of Butter since 2003, according to her website, and some Yelpers positively gushed over their dining experience there. Mike M. gave Butter five out of five stars. "Alex Guarnaschelli is my favorite Food Network personality, so I had to go try her place," Mike wrote. "Dear lord, some of the best food I have ever had." Over at OpenTable, another restaurant review site, Butter has compiled an average rating of 4.5 stars out of five. "This was everything I wanted it to be. Amazing food, amazing service. Nothing could have been better," one reviewer wrote.