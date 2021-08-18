Cancel
Rolo Tomassi Drop New Single/Video, “Cloaked”

By Vince Neilstein
MetalSucks
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs 2018 winded down to a close, I had the opportunity to see Rolo Tomassi open for The Number Twelve Looks Like You in Brooklyn, and like a total chud I arrived too late to catch them. Hopefully some day I’ll have an opportunity to right that wrong, but until then I’m left spinning their albums alone at home in empty shame and regret.

Comments / 0

Community Policy