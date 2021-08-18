Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The Bill That Could Truly, Actually Bring Back U.S. Manufacturing

By Robinson Meyer
Posted by 
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FK7iL_0bVCHde700
Tesla is “the only manufacturing firm that has come out of Silicon Valley in decades.”  ( Noah Berger / Bloomberg / Getty )

On paper, Cadenza Innovation is everything a modern American start-up is supposed to be.

The Connecticut-based company was founded by an award-winning Swedish chemist who first came to the United States to work at MIT. It promised a major breakthrough: lithium-ion batteries that were far less likely to explode than conventional designs. It soon found R&D support from the federal government, eager to promote an industry as essential to smartphones as to addressing climate change.

In short, Cadenza showcased every innovation-boosting feature of the American economy: its openness to immigrants, its world-leading research institutions, and its generous public research support.

Yet when it came time to mass-produce Cadenza batteries, the company looked abroad. In 2018, Cadenza licensed its technology for mass production to BAK Power, a Chinese conglomerate. It is one of at least three American companies at the frontier of battery technology that have recently licensed their work to, or been outright acquired by, Chinese firms.

“We had some discussions with U.S. manufacturers, but the battery industry in the U.S. is not strong,” Christina Lampe-Onnerud, Cadenza’s founder and chief executive, told me. “Wherever the industry is, that’s where you have to go.”

This situation ails more than just batteries. Ask yourself: Why is Tesla the only major high-tech manufacturing company to emerge from the United States in the past decade or so? Why have politicians been trying and failing since the Clinton administration to turn the U.S. into a powerhouse of clean-energy exports?

The culprit is a frustrating and persistent shortcoming of the American economy. You could call it “the manufacturing gap.” It works like this: When new technologies are in the basic research stage and decades away from reaching a market, the U.S. lavishly supports them. But when those same technologies are on the verge of commercialization and being prepared for mass production, American support drops away. No bank officer or venture capitalist will write their inventors a loan; no local manufacturing hub will help work out the final kinks in their production line.

The new technologies fall into a “valley of death” between conventional R&D and commercialization. Their inventors either license the technology abroad or go bankrupt, selling years’ worth of intellectual property for pennies on the dollar.

Over the years, this valley has only gotten wider. “Historically, what the government has done is put more money into the R&D pipeline at the top and hope that it would eventually trickle out into the market in the form of viable businesses,” Jonas Nahm, a professor of energy and environment at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, told me. “But that hasn’t worked.”

This gap poses real problems for the economy and for society, and it significantly limits the country’s capacity to respond to climate change. But right now—and I almost can’t believe I’m writing this—Congress has a rare opportunity to fix it.

The decline of American manufacturing is one of those problems that everyone knows about, but that nobody seems to know how to fix. Tariffs and tax credits have failed to much improve the situation. Instead, we hear excuses: Labor is too expensive in the United States, or energy is too costly. (In fact, some of the richest countries in Europe have no problem maintaining a manufacturing sector, and the U.S. enjoys significantly lower electricity costs than China.)

Perhaps the problem is simpler: The U.S. doesn’t have a high-end manufacturing sector because nobody will finance one. Small and medium-size American companies now struggle to borrow the billions of dollars necessary to finance a new factory, especially if those loans take 10 or 20 years to pay out.

“The U.S. financial system isn’t very good at funding things that have very modest returns and take a long time for those returns to be realized,” Nahm said. You could be the most talented engineer of your generation and launch an advanced battery start-up out of MIT, he said, and you would still battle to obtain the $3 billion needed to finance a new production line. More established firms cannot access “patient capital” either, he said: Where they once would have borrowed from local banks, many of those institutions have since been absorbed into national chains.

What’s happening can be seen, in part, as a market failure. “When the research has been completed, but the technical implementation is not yet clear … there is the most uncertainty associated with investing in a technology,” Alex Williams, a research analyst at the think tank Employ America, told me.

“In many ways, Tesla’s the exception, in that it’s kind of the only manufacturing firm that has come out of Silicon Valley in decades,” Nahm added. “But they did this because Elon Musk had great personal wealth that he came in with.”

For years, the solution to the manufacturing gap has been clear to experts like Nahm: The U.S. government needs to fix this market failure, just as it fixes others. Yet that possibility seemed off the table. But recently industrial policy has become more popular across parties—Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican, has spoken favorably of it—and now a group of moderate Democratic senators, led by Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, has proposed chartering an Industrial Finance Corporation, a bank owned by the U.S. government that would fill the “manufacturing gap” and finance high-tech production nationwide.

I’ll fully break the fourth wall here and say it: I think this is a great idea and a first-rate climate policy. The IFC would have the ability to make long-term loans, buy equity, and make purchase guarantees for firms. It could do for climate-essential technologies—such as clean energy, semiconductors, batteries, and long-distance electricity transmission—what Operation Warp Speed did for COVID-19 vaccines. It could accelerate what I’ve called the “green vortex,” the mix of policy, finance, and technology that is actually driving American decarbonization.

It also has good precedent: It would work similarly to the Development Finance Corporation, a bank that bipartisan majorities in Congress authorized in 2019. The DFC is charged with making investments abroad, so its existence has put the government in the unusual position of being able to finance a new electric-vehicle factory in Slovenia—but not South Dakota. The Industrial Finance Corporation would, in essence, be its twin at home.

And the IFC is essential to addressing climate change. If the U.S. is not careful, then the manufacturing gap will stymie its attempts at decarbonization. If an American steelmaker wanted to slash carbon pollution by switching from a coal-fired furnace to an electric arc furnace, it would require tens of billions of dollars of credit on a decades-long repayment schedule. Such an investment could be in the company’s interest, the country’s interest, and the climate’s interest—but almost no bank would write that loan. The Industrial Finance Corporation could step in and provide it.

As long as it’s left to fester, the manufacturing gap will cause larger problems in the American economy. Consider that even though the U.S. outspends all other countries in R&D and has some of the world’s highest-ranked research institutions, its innovations fail to substantially improve the lives of its middle and working classes except in their role as consumers. The IFC would help fix that by creating manufacturing jobs in America.

And the manufacturing gap, too, holds back the country’s and the world’s technological progress. As I’ve written, many of the biggest improvements to a given technology happen not in a university lab, but on the factory floor, in an exchange of knowledge between engineers and machinists called “learning by doing.” The U.S. lost its lead in the solar-panel industry not because it was outspent on R&D (it wasn’t), but because it outsourced solar production abroad and failed to build up expert ecosystems of inventors, designers, and workers. The same dynamic has played out in the semiconductor industry, Williams said. Technological improvement is, in short, a far more democratic process than our current system gives it credit for.

The lack of those tight networks in the U.S. is ultimately why Cadenza manufactured its batteries abroad. “Even if you have a chance to deploy, you’re not surrounded by an ecosystem,” Lampe-Onnerud said. “Unless you’re willing to do Asia calls every night and work a U.S. day, you’re out of the loop.”

She agreed that the U.S. could benefit from a more manufacturing-forward policy. And she suggested that the U.S. will ultimately benefit from Cadenza’s partnership with BAK. “Now we have experience from a leading Chinese company that we can bring here,” she said. “Climate change doesn’t have a passport. Pragmatically, we must find ways to collaborate.”

But one way that the U.S. can collaborate with the world is building innovative ecosystems of its own. The IFC could pull together America’s messy set of clean-energy and industrial policies into a coherent whole. I hope that lawmakers see it as an essential part and include it in the Democratic reconciliation bill.

Nahm, who studies how clean-energy industries developed in China—and who, for the record, had not heard about the bill until I texted it to him—agrees. “In principle, I think this approach is so much better than what we’ve been doing,” he told me. “This would be, like, a real game changer.”

Comments / 0

The Atlantic

The Atlantic

49K+
Followers
2K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Chris Coons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Company#U S#Cadenza Innovation#American#Swedish#Mit#Bak Power#Chinese#Congress#Nahm#Employ America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Benzinga

Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities.
Worldamericanmilitarynews.com

North Korea cracks down on employees skipping work to earn money elsewhere

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea has begun sending citizens to labor camps for skipping out on their low-salary government-assigned jobs to try to make a living elsewhere in an economy that has gone from bad to worse under the coronavirus pandemic, sources in the country told RFA.
Energy IndustryMySanAntonio

Escalating U.S.-China solar rift threatens Biden green goals

The first big test of Joe Biden's lofty clean-power ambitions may not be congressional approval of sweeping climate legislation, but managing a solar supply chain that's being shaken by the seizure of imported Chinese panels. Multiple companies have now had solar components detained at U.S. ports in the aftermath of...
EconomyThomasNet Industrial News Room

The U.S. Only Holds 12% of Global Chip Manufacturing

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Taiwan is home to most of the world’s semiconductor companies,...
U.S. Politicsthedetroitbureau.com

Taiwanese Government Believes Chip Supply Will Return to Normal in Q4

The Taiwanese government says the global semiconductor chip supply should revert to normal levels sometime during the final quarter of this year. The estimate came in response to an effort by U.S. Senators coax that government into assisting with boosting production to fill the gap between what’s needed and what’s available. Automakers in the U.S. have been forced to shut down plants sporadically due to the dearth of available chips.
Public HealthWashington Post

The pandemic actually helped bring Americans together – briefly

As the delta variant pushes U.S. covid-19 cases back upward, Americans are again sharply divided by party over such public health tools as mask and vaccine mandates. After the past year’s fierce partisan battles over mask requirements and shutdown orders, many have speculated that the pandemic has made Americans even more polarized than they were before. In May 2020, Axios correspondent Bryan Walsh wrote: “Far from being the unifying force other catastrophes have been, the covid-19 pandemic is tearing a divided America — and world — further apart.” In the same month, Christian Science Monitor staffer Linda Feldman wrote: “Polarization, building for decades, was already intense before covid-19. Now it’s on steroids.”
Boston, MABoston Globe

Delta upends US labor chief’s plans for swift jobs comeback

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh had high hopes for September: Receding Covid-19 risk, easing restrictions and steadily improving jobs numbers. But the delta variant’s aggressive path has shaken his expectations for a rapidly recovering labor market. The resurgence of coronavirus cases has already pushed back a return to the office...
EconomyDetroit News

Labor secretary fears delta variant could curb jobs recovery

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh had high hopes for September: Receding COVID-19 risk, easing restrictions and steadily improving jobs numbers. But the delta variant’s aggressive path has shaken his expectations for a rapidly recovering labor market. The resurgence of coronavirus cases has already pushed back a return to the office...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Think Tank Urges Substantial U.S. Space Solar Power Investment

The Progressive Policy Institute (PPI), a Washington think tank, has joined with the National Space Society (NSS) in calling on U.S. policymakers to pursue a joint NASA and Department of Energy (DOE)-led space solar power generation (SSP) capability. They characterize SSP as a clean energy national... Subscription Required. Think Tank...
U.S. Politicspv-magazine.com

US solar group urges government to act on claims of Southeast Asian dumping

A group of U.S. solar companies that decline to be named have asked the U.S. Department of Commerce to impose anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders on a handful of producers of crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells and modules in Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. The American Solar Manufacturers Against Chinese Circumvention filed...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Nearly all small UK manufacturers face costs headache - survey

LONDON (Reuters) - Nearly all small British manufacturers are struggling with rising costs, according to a survey on Thursday that showed widespread worries over recruitment and logistics caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit. Business support groups South West Manufacturing Advisory Service (SWMAS) and Manufacturing Growth Programme said rising supply...

Comments / 0

Community Policy