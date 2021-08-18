Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Here's what the Delta variant means for the economic recovery

kq2.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosted By: Opinion by Mark Zandi for CNN Business Perspectives. The US economy's immediate prospects appear inextricably tied to how the wave of infections and hospitalizations set off by the Delta variant of Covid-19 plays out. While it seems unlikely that the variant would become so disruptive that it undermines the recovery, there are mounting reasons to be worried that it may become a significant headwind to near-term economic growth.

www.kq2.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zandi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Recovery#Delta#Inflation#Moody S Analytics#Cnn#Tsa#Opentable#The Federal Reserve#The American Rescue Plan#Americans#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

All the major companies requiring vaccines for workers

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Companies are putting their foot down when it comes to COVID. With the highly contagious Delta variant sweeping across the country—and only about half of Americans fully vaccinated—a big wrench has been tossed into many companies' fall plans to return to the office.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Most Common Symptoms of the Delta Variant

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the predominant strain circulating in the U.S., responsible for up to 94% of current cases. Not only is Delta much more infectious than previous variants, it may be causing symptoms that are different than those previously associated with COVID-19. Researchers are studying this possibility and haven't released official findings, but one crowd-sourced study points up some significant differences. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthFast Company

Delta variant: this interactive COVID-19 map shows if cases are rising or falling in your area

The delta variant is still surging across America, resulting in some steep rises in COVID-19 infections for select counties. Other areas, however, are thankfully seeing decreases in COVID-19 infections. But what about where you live? Are COVID-19 cases rising or falling? There’s a cool new map out from Esri, the geographic information system and mapping software company called Which Way Are Things Going? that shows the week to week changes in active COVID-19 cases across the country. The map’s data is based on COVID-19 data from Johns Hopkins.
Businessactionnewsnow.com

The truth about how much Delta is hurting the US economy

Posted By: By Anneken Tappe and Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business. Is the Delta variant hurting the economy? It depends on who you ask. A handful of businesses over the past several weeks have said customers are closing their purses. Consumer confidence fell through the floor, and retail sales sank. Yikes,...
ksl.com

'Dashed hopes': Delta variant fueling national economic concerns but Utah's engine — so far — still revving

Kate Comstock works at Publik Coffee Roasters in Salt Lake City on Friday. Utah businesses are doing well but cautious about coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic as the delta variant rages. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — A growing number of economic red flags are appearing amid rising concerns that resurgentCOVID-19 infection rates could lead to a secondary U.S. economic dip.
U.S. Politicskq2.com

Does the US economy need another $480 billion in stimulus?

The Federal Reserve is buying $120 billion in bonds per month, part of a package of emergency measures to prop up the US economy during the pandemic. But as activity returns to normal, is that level of support necessary?. That's among the key questions facing central bankers when they gather...
Retailrebusinessonline.com

Multifamily Outlook: Growth Undiminished by Pandemic-Related Disruptions

The United States is well on a path of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown that began in March 2020. More than 60 percent of the U.S. population has now received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than half are fully vaccinated. Those figures increase significantly by age, particularly for the 65+ population[1]. The economy is booming this year — it is estimated to have grown by 7.8 percent[2] in the second quarter following 6.4 percent growth in the first quarter of 2021. Unemployment remains low at 5.9 percent in June due to 7.9 million jobs created in the past year. Retail sales are up by 23 percent year-over-year.[3] Even the battered restaurant industry has recovered, with sales again surpassing grocery sales as of April 2021.
BusinessFox News

Jobless Claims Hit Pandemic Low, But Delta Is Shaking Consumers

The U.S. economy continued to bounce back this month, bringing jobless claims to a low for the pandemic, however, the market and businesses still have a long road to recovery. Inflation continues to rise despite assurance from the Federal Reserve that the inflation would be only transitory, multiple industries are facing labor shortages due to a record number of Americans leaving their jobs and the Delta variant is spreading quickly throughout the country. Associate Editor at The Wall Street Journal John Bussey joins to explain how jobless claims can decrease while American workers are quitting at record rates, the way the Delta variant will impact consumer spending habits, and strong signals from the Fed that the inflation the U.S. is facing is not as temporary as originally expected.
BusinessWashington Post

The U.S. could be on the verge of a productivity boom, a game-changer for the economy

The United States is currently experiencing a surge in worker productivity that could rival that of the tech boom 20 years ago, according to federal data. As companies and customers embrace new technologies, making it easier for Americans to produce more with fewer workers, a growing number of economists say this is not a blip and could turn into a boom — or, at least, a “mini boom” ― with wide-ranging benefits for years to come.
smallbiztrends.com

In the News: Will the Delta Variant Affect Business? Some Small Businesses are Worried

Do you think the Delta variant of COVID-19 will have an effect on your small business?. If you do, you’re not alone. A new survey out this week from Alignable shows nearly half of small business owners believe theirs will be subject to some form of government-imposed restrictions due to the spread of the Delta variant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy