After the Miami Heat were swept cold by the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2021 NBA playoffs, they addressed their needs and went all-in this offseason. Miami clearly has shooters in Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro but they often struggled to find separation and it resulted in chaos whenever shots are not falling. They needed another guy like Jimmy Butler who can create shots for himself and for his teammates as well and that’s why they initiated a sign-and-trade deal that sent Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa to the Toronto Raptors for superstar Kyle Lowry.