Dr. Crusher was supposed to blame Picard for Jack’s death

A little more than a month ago, Sonequa Martin-Green offered an update on how things were going with Paramount+'s upcoming fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery, saying that they were getting closer to the finish line aka wrapping filming. On Monday, executive producer & writer (including "That Hope Is You, Part 2" and "Far From Home") Michelle Paradise made it official. Yup, that right- with the series set to return for its fourth run sometime before the end of the year, Paradise has taken to social media to let the fans know that filming has finally crossed that finish line.