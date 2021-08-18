Cancel
Public Health

Travel news – live: Countries stamp vaccine passports with ‘expiry date’ as Tui cancels flights to Spain

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
 6 days ago
Austria has become the second European country to impose an “expiration date” on travellers’ vaccine passports.

From today, visitors can only enter Austria quarantine-free if they had their second Covid-19 jab within the last 270 days.

It means that UK travellers who received their second vaccine injection in January only have until October 2021 to visit the country before their vaccine passport is deemed invalid.

“For double-shot vaccines, you must show that you have received the first injection more than 21 days but no more than 90 days before arrival, or the second injection no more than 270 days before arrival,” say the Foreign Office’s new guidelines for entering Austria.

Croatia announced similar measures in July, with a 210-day validity period.

In other travel news, holidaymakers have been left reeling by the announcement that Tui has cancelled a series of flights and holidays to locations all over the world, due to the “ongoing uncertainty around travel”.

The UK’s biggest tour operator will not offer flights to Malta, or Sardinia, Sicily and Calabria in Italy until at least October 31.

Package holidays to Almeria and Girona in Spain have also been cancelled until then.

Follow the latest travel updates below:

Key points

  • Austria introduces expiry dates for vaccine passports
  • Tui cancels flights and holidays
  • Ryanair extends flight routes for winter

Ryanair adds new flight routes for winter

Budget airline Ryanair has announced 11 new flight routes from UK cities this winter, with seats from £19.99.

Fliers from Birmingham will gain direct links to Bucharest in Romania, Milan and Turin in Italy, and the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

Malaga and Barcelona are new destinations for the airline from Bristol Airport, while Bournemouth locals will benefit from services to Budapest and Wroclaw in Poland.

Other routes include Gatwick to Malaga, Cardiff to Dublin and Luton to Grenoble, all of which will depart six times a week.

Read the full story:

A total of 11 new flight routes are launching from UK cities

Lucy Thackray18 August 2021 16:19

Ryanair to deny boarding to passengers with kiwi.com boarding passes

Ryanair, Europe’s biggest budget carrier, has accused online travel agent kiwi.com of issuing passengers with “fake” boarding passes.

“Under EU regulation 2015/1998, it is mandatory that passengers complete the Ryanair check-in process directly to ensure passengers are informed of all safety and regulatory protocols required when travelling,” the airline said in a statement.

“Kiwi.com circumvent these essential aviation regulations by issuing their own boarding cards which are not valid on Ryanair flights.”

Ryanair warned that, from today, any Ryanair passenger with a boarding pass issued by kiwi.com “will regrettably be refused boarding as they have not complied with Ryanair’s safety and security protocols during check-in.”

Travellers are instead instructed they must retrieve an official boarding pass via Ryanair.com or the Ryanair app.

Helen Coffey18 August 2021 15:57

Tui cancels holidays and flights

Travel company Tui has cancelled a series of flights and holidays to locations all over the world, due to the “ongoing uncertainty around travel”.

The UK’s biggest tour operator will not offer flights to Malta, or Sardinia, Sicily and Calabria in Italy until at least October 31.

Package holidays to Almeria and Girona in Spain have also been cancelled until then.

Flights and packages to countries including Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Montenegro have also been cancelled in the coming weeks, with holidays to further-flung spots such as Florida, Cancun, the Maldives, Mauritius and the UAE also affected.

Read the full story:

Flights and packages to more than 25 destinations have been axed in coming weeks

Lucy Thackray18 August 2021 15:38

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog, where we’ll be posting all the latest travel updates.

The Independent

TravelCBS 58

CDC adds 16 destinations to 'very high' Covid-19 travel risk list

(CNN) -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 16 destinations to its "very high" Covid-19 risk level on Monday, including Greece, Ireland and the US Virgin Islands. According to the CDC, a risk designation of "Level 4: Covid-19 Very High" means people should avoid travel to these...
TravelWWLP 22News

CDC adds 7 countries to ‘do not travel’ list

(WWLP) – The CDC added seven new foreign countries to their very high COVID-19 travel risk listing. That list now totals over 70 countries. Popular destinations such as Aruba, France, Israel, Iceland, and Thailand were added Tuesday. This means that the CDC recommends not traveling to these destinations at this time.
WorldTelegraph

Caribbean set for red list as travel experts warn of scramble home

Four Caribbean and African holiday destinations are at risk of UK travel bans being imposed this week, sparking a scramble by holidaymakers to return to avoid hotel quarantine, an analysis suggests. Jamaica, St Lucia, Dominica and Morocco have seen rising Covid rates that put them on course to be red-listed...
TravelSKIFT

U.S. Adds Aruba, France, Israel and Other Destinations to Do Not Travel List

A handful of the earliest rebounding tourism economies are increasingly landing on the Centers for Disease Control’s do not travel list, pointing to the impact of the Delta variant. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Israel, France, Thailand, Iceland and several...
WorldTelegraph

US ban on UK travellers could stay in place until November, airlines fear

The US could maintain its ban on UK travellers until Thanksgiving on November 25, airlines fear, in a further blow to US-UK relations. A major airline is this week expected to postpone plans to launch scheduled services from London to New York in September until November amid concerns that there are no signs of any imminent lifting of the ban.
LifestyleTelegraph

Live Travel news latest: The US refuses to lift restrictions on British visitors

The US won't be easing travel restrictions any time soon, in another blow to the prospects of trans-Atlantic movement this summer. "Given where we are today with the delta variant, the United States will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point," a White House official told Reuters on Monday, citing the spread of the delta variant both domestically and abroad.
TravelBBC

Covid-19: Quarantine-free travel from France resumes as UK rules change

Fully vaccinated people can now visit France without quarantining on their return to the UK, after travel rule changes came into force at 04:00 BST. Brittany Ferries said it had received a "surge" of bookings following the rule changes announced on Thursday. But travel agents said the relaxation of quarantine...
Public HealthTravelPulse

UK Airline Industry Calls for Reopening to Vaccinated US Travelers

Airlines in the United Kingdom and officials from London’s Heathrow Airport are advocating for the reopening of non-essential travel for vaccinated tourists from the United States. According to Reuters.com, Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said the U.K. could exempt fully vaccinated U.S. citizens from quarantine in the coming days, a move...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

UK travel: 77 countries could be considered for green list

Some 77 countries are reportedly under consideration for the UK’s green list for international travel. The destinations are currently under review by the Joint Biosecurity Centre, before the next update to the government’s traffic light lists is announced next week, reports the Daily Telegraph. However, although a broad selection of...
TravelBBC

Families reunite as UK travel rule change kicks in

A father and son who live on opposite sides of the Atlantic have been reunited for the first time since February 2020 - as quarantine rules ease for those fully-jabbed in the US. Thomas Walters, 47, flew from the US to London's Heathrow earlier to surprise his dad Julian ahead...
TravelInternational Business Times

'Restore Liberties' To Vaccinated, Says Travel Giant TUI

German travel giant TUI said vaccinated travellers should have their "liberties fully restored", as it announced Thursday another huge coronavirus-related financial loss. TUI made its plea as the proliferation of the Delta variant is raising concerns around the world, prompting countries to impose new restrictions. While stressing that getting vaccinated...
TravelPosted by
Reuters

Germany adds southern France to high-risk travel list

BERLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Germany has declared southern France a coronavirus high-risk area, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Friday, which means returning travellers need a negative test or proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 to avoid quarantine. The RKI also removed the Netherlands from its high-risk...

