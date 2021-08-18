Travel news – live: Countries stamp vaccine passports with ‘expiry date’ as Tui cancels flights to Spain

Austria has become the second European country to impose an “expiration date” on travellers’ vaccine passports.

From today, visitors can only enter Austria quarantine-free if they had their second Covid-19 jab within the last 270 days.

It means that UK travellers who received their second vaccine injection in January only have until October 2021 to visit the country before their vaccine passport is deemed invalid.

“For double-shot vaccines, you must show that you have received the first injection more than 21 days but no more than 90 days before arrival, or the second injection no more than 270 days before arrival,” say the Foreign Office’s new guidelines for entering Austria.

Croatia announced similar measures in July, with a 210-day validity period.

In other travel news, holidaymakers have been left reeling by the announcement that Tui has cancelled a series of flights and holidays to locations all over the world, due to the “ongoing uncertainty around travel”.

The UK’s biggest tour operator will not offer flights to Malta, or Sardinia, Sicily and Calabria in Italy until at least October 31.

Package holidays to Almeria and Girona in Spain have also been cancelled until then.

Follow the latest travel updates below:

Key points

Austria introduces expiry dates for vaccine passports

Tui cancels flights and holidays

Ryanair extends flight routes for winter

Ryanair adds new flight routes for winter

Budget airline Ryanair has announced 11 new flight routes from UK cities this winter, with seats from £19.99.

Fliers from Birmingham will gain direct links to Bucharest in Romania, Milan and Turin in Italy, and the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

Malaga and Barcelona are new destinations for the airline from Bristol Airport, while Bournemouth locals will benefit from services to Budapest and Wroclaw in Poland.

Other routes include Gatwick to Malaga, Cardiff to Dublin and Luton to Grenoble, all of which will depart six times a week.

Read the full story:

A total of 11 new flight routes are launching from UK cities

Lucy Thackray18 August 2021 16:19

Ryanair to deny boarding to passengers with kiwi.com boarding passes

Ryanair, Europe’s biggest budget carrier, has accused online travel agent kiwi.com of issuing passengers with “fake” boarding passes.

“Under EU regulation 2015/1998, it is mandatory that passengers complete the Ryanair check-in process directly to ensure passengers are informed of all safety and regulatory protocols required when travelling,” the airline said in a statement.

“Kiwi.com circumvent these essential aviation regulations by issuing their own boarding cards which are not valid on Ryanair flights.”

Ryanair warned that, from today, any Ryanair passenger with a boarding pass issued by kiwi.com “will regrettably be refused boarding as they have not complied with Ryanair’s safety and security protocols during check-in.”

Travellers are instead instructed they must retrieve an official boarding pass via Ryanair.com or the Ryanair app.

Helen Coffey18 August 2021 15:57

Tui cancels holidays and flights

Flights and packages to countries including Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Montenegro have also been cancelled in the coming weeks, with holidays to further-flung spots such as Florida, Cancun, the Maldives, Mauritius and the UAE also affected.

Read the full story:

Flights and packages to more than 25 destinations have been axed in coming weeks

Lucy Thackray18 August 2021 15:38

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog, where we’ll be posting all the latest travel updates.