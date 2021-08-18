Sheriff's office partners up with tribe

The first step has been taken to get all the legalities right for an agreement between the Garvin County Sheriff's Office and a tribal police force.

Sheriff Jim Mullett and others say they've been working on the agreement with the Chickasaw Nation legal team and its Lighthorse police for some time now.

In the end it calls for deputies in the sheriff's office to also be commissioned with the same authority of the tribal officers.

“I've kicked this around for a while,” Mullett said earlier this week. “I wanted to take my time on it so that it will benefit the county and also the partnership with Lighthorse.

“This is not cross deputization. It allows the Chickasaws to commission my deputies. It allows us to be commissioned with the Lighthorse. This just partners with them and they're going to give us a commission.

“We chose not to do the cross. We chose just to be commissioned with Lighthorse. Our guys will be Lighthorse officers through this commission. They're commissioning our guys.”

While addressing county commissioners at a meeting Monday the sheriff stressed this agreement doesn't mean Lighthorse officers will be on patrol in Garvin County.

Instead, it gives county deputies here the legal right to also serve as a Lighthorse officer, which these days is big deal because of a high court decision that much of Oklahoma is still legally tribal land because the Native American reservations were never formally disestablished.

“If we're on Native lands we're going to respond,” Mullett said.

“We haven't stopped responding. We will still respond and still be on Native lands. This contract will just cover us in case something happens out there.

“They're going to take care of our deputies with any tort claims while they're working under their commission.

“It works out well for both us and Lighthorse.”

Mullett adds he's spoken with a number of other sheriffs in the state who apparently “like what we're doing in Garvin County.”

This appears to be only the first step as next is the work to finalize an agreement with the tribe allowing the Garvin County jail to be authorized to house inmates who are members of the Chickasaw Nation.