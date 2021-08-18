Who Will Be The Next Generation Of Chefs? We Found Them At The Little Kitchen Academy

Five of the most celebrated chefs in Charleston will come together on Sept. 2 to mentor five local children in a unique one-on-one experience, as they prepare an exceptional five-course meal, while learning about health through food. Throughout this immersive experience, each child/chef team will present their dish to attendees to educate the diners about their ingredient choices, healthy alternatives and the simplicity of making healthy meals at home. As a celebration of participation, each child/chef team will be awarded a Louie’s Kids cutting board to remind them of their accomplishments. “We have a great group of kids this year who, along with their families, have decided to embrace a healthier lifestyle,” said Louis Yuhasz, Founder of Louie’s Kids. “After the year-long pandemic, we’re exceptionally grateful for the opportunity to bring together attendees and participants for a meaningful cause while enjoying a special menu from top chefs and their inspiring mentees.” Richard Plaistowe of Halls Chophouse will be spearheading the event as their year’s host chef. He along with four other chefs have signed on to mentor the participants through kitchen observation, knife skills and general food prep. In addition to Plaistowe, guests will be delighted by some of the best talent in the Charleston culinary community including, Rodney Scott (Rodney Scott’s BBQ), Mike Lata (The Ordinary), Jacques Larson (The Obstinate Daughter) and Carrie Morey (Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit). “We are continually blown away by the support of our hometown chefs,” Yuhasz continued. “As we enter into our 15th year of Little Chef, Big Chef, we are honored to help families get healthier and have the endorsement of some of the best restaurants in Charleston.”