Here’s what the Delta variant means for the economic recovery

CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Editor’s Note: Mark Zandi is chief economist of Moody’s Analytics. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. The US economy’s immediate prospects appear inextricably tied to how the wave of infections and hospitalizations set off by the Delta variant of Covid-19 plays out. While it seems unlikely that the variant would become so disruptive that it undermines the recovery, there are mounting reasons to be worried that it may become a significant headwind to near-term economic growth.

