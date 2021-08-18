Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson Creek, WI

Multiple people killed in I-94 crash near Johnson Creek, authorities say

news8000.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — Multiple people were killed Wednesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on I-94 westbound. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. when a vehicle pulling a cargo trailer lost control and crashed into a guardrail. A second vehicle then collided with the cargo trailer before a semi-truck also crashed into the trailer and guardrail.

www.news8000.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Johnson Creek, WI
Accidents
County
Jefferson County, WI
Jefferson County, WI
Crime & Safety
Johnson Creek, WI
Traffic
City
Watertown, WI
Jefferson County, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Johnson Creek, WI
City
Lake Mills, WI
Jefferson County, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Johnson Creek, WI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 94#Multi#Traffic Accident#News 3 Now#Channel 3000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either...

Comments / 0

Community Policy