Pair arrested in Fulton burglary

FULTON — A pair suspected of a Friday evening burglary in Fulton were arrested over the weekend and charged with multiple felonies related to the alleged incident. The Fulton Police Department (FPD) on Sunday announced the arrests of 20-year-old Dominic D. Diaz and 24-year-old James M. Diaz in connection with a reported burglary and assault on Oneida Village Drive in the city of Fulton. The Diazes are charged with first-degree burglary, a class B felony, second-degree assault, a class D felony, second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors.