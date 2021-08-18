Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Downtown Music & Food

belleplaineherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrowds gathered at the plaza on Wednesday, August 11, for the Downtown Music and Food event. People enjoyed a performance from Bill Litzau while eating food from Fatbellies BBQ, D&D Goodies, The Weenie Wagon, and El Hurache. Wednesday, August 25 will be the last Downtown Music and Food event. Join...

www.belleplaineherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Event#Bliss#Downtown Music Food#Smashed Potatoes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Hamden, CTNew Haven Register

Hamden gearing up for a month of food, music and fun

HAMDEN — Live music, prix fixe menus and community cheer will abound next month, as the town gears up for its 11th annual restaurant week and its second-ever Hamden Fest. On Sept. 18, residents will be able to visit Town Center Park for a community and business expo, an arts and crafts fair, concerts, food trucks, a book sale and plenty of kids’ activities, according to the Hamden Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Millsboro, DEcoastalpoint.com

Tickets on sale for Southern Delaware Wine, Food & Music Festival

More than 50 restaurants, bars, wine and liquor distributors, breweries and musicians are preparing to participate in the 2021 Southern Delaware Wine, Food & Music Festival, set for Sept. 15 near Millsboro, with more signing up every day, organizers said this week. From noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Independence...
Union City, INWinchester News Gazette

Fun, Food, and Music at State Line Heritage Days

Union City’s Annual State Line Heritage Days got off to a great start this year after all of the issues with Covid-19 last year. There was a midway with games, rides, vendors, and food in Railroad Park on the Ohio side. This year, the midway was provided by Chicketti Family Amusements. This midway was open from 5:00 PM until 11:00 PM every day of the festival.
Junction City, KSJunction City Daily Union

Fort Riley hosting Rock’n Riley food and music festival

Fort Riley invites the community to come out for Rock’n Riley music and street eats at Riley’s Community Center, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 12. The event will feature local food trucks and music from the 1st Infantry Division Band, along with games and bounce houses for the kids, and games for adults. There will also be a beer tent for adults.
Tioga, NDjournaltrib.com

Downtown Art Fest, live music will accompany drone camp

The second annual Art Fest is primed to take off in a big way this weekend. “It was a huge success in 2019. That was the first year we did it,” said Karen Vetsch, one of the organizers. “And it was a huge success. Had to pause it last year but we’re back.”
Restaurantsthelocalpalate.com

Good Food. Good Music. Good People Giving Back.

For the past 15 years, chefs from all over the world have flocked to Greenville to participate in euphoria, while locals and tourists alike have come to experience it. Tickets are on sale now for euphoria 2021 (September 16-19), and we strongly suggest you grab yours now since some events are already sold out!
Eden, NCgreensboro.com

RiverFest to bring music, food and more to Eden on Sept. 17-18

EDEN — RiverFest returns to uptown in September. The annual event, canceled last year because of the coronavirus, brings music, food and more to celebrate art, history and river heritage in Eden, the land of two rivers. This year's RiverFest will be 5-10 p.m. Sept. 17 and 10-10 p.m. Sept....
Watertown, WIWatertown Daily Times

Riverfest poised to deliver food, fun, music

With so many heavy storms moving through the area in recent days, it’s difficult to write a reliable advance story about the biggest outdoor event to take place in Watertown in 2021. Mother Nature always has the last say on these things and She seems to be a bit miffed...
Riley, KSWIBW

Food & music draw crowd for inaugural Rock’n Riley event

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time in the history of the installation, Fort Riley hosted a Food Truck event with live music at the Riley’s Community Center. The 1st Infantry Division Band performed songs from multiple genres, with a few kids dancing along. Enjoying music and delicious...
MusicGainesville.com

Carnival food, music and math in store for weekend fun

FIBONACCI DAY: The Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention is celebrating Fibonacci Day noon to 5 p.m. today. Did you know the Cade Museum’s building was designed using the Fibonacci Sequence, a mathematical golden ratio? While you may have heard of Pi Day celebrations, you likely haven’t heard of Fibonacci Day celebrations. The Fibonacci sequence is named for Leonardo (Fibonacci) De Pisa who introduced the mathematical concept to Europe in the 11th century. The series of numbers starts with 0 and 1, and each number after is found by adding the two previous numbers (0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34 ...). The last “Fibonacci Day” fell on May 8, 2013, and the next will fall on Jan. 1, 2102. The Fibonacci sequence is often referred to as the golden ratio and the numbers are found in nature in the spirals of pine cones, pineapples, snail shells and more. The numbers are associated with beauty and patterns that appeal to the eye. Renaissance architects often used the golden ratio in their building proportions, and artists like Leonardo Da Vinci incorporated it. The Cade Museum was built using the ratio to create a sense of harmony, balance and beauty. To learn more, visit cademuseum.org. The museum is at 811 S. Main St. General admission is $12.50, $10 for seniors and college students, $7.50 for ages 5- to 17, and free for ages 4 and younger.
Altoona, WILeader-Telegram

River Prairie Cultural Festival features music, dance, food

ALTOONA -- The River Prairie Cultural Festival will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at River Prairie Park. The family event celebrates the cultural diversity in the Chippewa Valley, with folkloric dancing, flowers from Lor Family Garden, locally made ethnic jewelry. Others attractions are:. • Entertainment by Irie Sol,...
Musicvtcng.com

Food, music, fun on Main Street tonight

Guitarist Matt Harpster is the guest artist this week at Stowe’s Main Street Live music series, tonight, Thursday, Aug. 12, 5-8 p.m. Sponsored by Stowe Vibrancy, the series provides a downtown showcase for artisan vendors all summer long. Wine, dine, sip, shop and enjoy all that the village with the weekly jazz residency of Vermont Jazz Trio, comprised of pianist phenom Remi Savard of Montpelier, double bassist Jeremy Hill of Waterbury, and percussionist Peter Schmeeckle of Stowe.
Asbury Park, NJwordpressdotcom

Asburyfest is a 3-day festival filled with music, beer, craft vendors, and food

Formerly the Asbury Oysterfest, Asburyfest aims to bring back music, food, fun, and more to this exciting festival that’s slated for September 24-26! Back this year, and better than ever, is the 2021 Asburyfest (formerly Asbury Oysterfest)! Held in the park across from Convention Hall, on September 24, 25 and 26, this great event will feature an abundance of food, crafts, local businesses, great music – and good times!
Musicthealpinesun.com

Art, food, and music converge at Junction

Junction Outback, the barbecue and live music venue tucked behind Descanso Junction restaurant hosted an event on Friday, Aug. 6 that managed to combine reggae music, a cowboy theme, barbecued food and an art show with local vendors. “This event was started because I have a local artist who brought...
Jay, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Jay Day revival to bring food, music, crafts and more

The last Jay Day was held about a decade ago, but is being revived this year by the Au Sable Valley Rotary Club with the intent of creating another fun event in the Town of Jay while supporting small local businesses. — JAY | After several years off, the Jay Day Celebration will return Aug. 21, bringing food, crafts, music and more to the Jay Village Green.
Muhlenberg Township, PAbctv.org

Muhlenberg RiverFest Music and Food Festival Returns!

Muhlenberg Township will once again be hosting River Fest – Muhlenberg’s Food and Music Festival. This event is majestically located in Jim Dietrich Park along a trail that follows a bend in the Schuylkill River. There will be two music stages; one electric and one acoustic highlighting local musical talent with the river as its backdrop. In total we have 30+ musical acts scheduled over the three days performing Bluegrass, Classic Rock, Jazz, Country, Indie music and so much more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy