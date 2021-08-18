Yes, Yakuza's Kiryu Will Be a Playable Character in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

Pokémon Unite‘s modest roster is set to balloon in size exponentially in the weeks ahead, it would seem. As announced today in a special Pokémon Presents broadcast, the super-popular MOBA for Nintendo Switch and mobile (the latter of which isn’t due out until September) will soon be welcoming Gen IV favorite Mamoswine as well as Gen VI critter Sylveon. Amazingly, considering how popular the franchise’s so-called Eeveelutions have proven to be over the years, Eevee’s Fairy-type form will be the first to appear in Unite. Early gameplay for the latter suggests they’ll fall into the archetypal healer role, which just this week received some much-needed representation with the addition of Blissey.