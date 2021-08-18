Cancel
Yes, Yakuza's Kiryu Will Be a Playable Character in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

By Stephen Tailby
pushsquare.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, this is definitely the best guest star yet. Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania will have a number of cameos from SEGA franchises, such as Sonic, Tails, and Beat from Jet Set Radio. However, the most recently announced playable character is the Dragon of Dojima himself: Kazuma Kiryu. That's right — the Yakuza franchise is represented in the funny monkey game, and we're fully here for it.

#Yakuza#Bananas#Banana Mania#Sega#Sonic#Jet Set Radio#Super Monkey Ball 1#Deluxe
