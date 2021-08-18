From Skateboarding to Designing, Nyjah Huston Takes a Daring Approach to Everything He Does

The phrase “they just don’t make them like they used to” definitely applies to mountain bikes, though not in the same way it does to say, old houses. Almost everything about how mountain bikes are built and specced, from design to materials to construction, has been rethought, refined, and revised from one race season to the next. Progress hasn’t always been orderly and neat, and many gains seen along the way are incremental at best. So where are we now, and was it all worthwhile? Nic Sims of SIMBOL Communications decided to find out by racing his 1990s mountain bike in Park City this summer.