From Skateboarding to Designing, Nyjah Huston Takes a Daring Approach to Everything He Does
Catering to “those who dare,” Republic of Gamers has collaborated with professional skateboarder Nyjah Huston to bring his personal aesthetic and unmatched hustle to a special edition of the ASUS ROG Strix Laptop. Huston has gained notoriety and respect in the scene thanks to his aggressive approach to mastering new tricks while street skating, and the intense discipline he brings to every session. No matter how challenging a new skateboarding trick is, Huston will commit to a spot and keep trying until he lands it — an unrelenting mentality he shares with ROG.hypebeast.com
Comments / 0