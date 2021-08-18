Vineland Man Sentenced to 45 Years in Prison for Three Armed Bank Robberies

Detectives in Camden County continue their investigation into the beating of a man last month who has now died from his injuries. Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez say on Thursday, July 22nd, 60-year-old Eric Ortiz of Camden waved down a New Jersey Transit bus near Broadway and Pine Street in the city and he told the driver he had been assaulted. Ortiz was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he continued to receive treatment until he died from his injuries on Thursday.