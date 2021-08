Hidden behind the promotions of Detroit Tigers No. 1 and No. 2 prospects Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene was the addition of Ryan Kreidler to the Triple-A level. In the Toledo Mud Hens’ 6-0 win over Indianapolis on Wednesday, Kreidler was a triple shy of the cycle in just his second game at Triple-A. The Tigers’ No. 19 prospect was 3-for-4 with his second home run in the same amount of days and drove in two runs on a two-out double. What happened: In the fourth inning, Christin Stewart turned on a 2-0 pitch and blasted it behind the right field wall for...