Predicting Atlanta United’s starting XI vs. Toronto FC

Atlanta United’s fresh new head coach Gonzalo Pineda sat down earlier in the week with Mike Conti and Jason Longshore on the AT&T Countdown to Kickoff to speak about his transition to the Dirty South. To describe the interview in one word...and I’m going to say it while knocking on wood...optimism. Atlanta United supporters are no stranger to falling short of lofty expectations in the past two years, but this man has a very human quality about him that oozes both tactical smarts and personable approachability. Pineda clearly sees the value in each player, and it’s obvious he’s done (and is still doing) his homework. That being said, here are a few of his glorious quotes from his war room somewhere in the rainy part of the country.