Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Predicting Atlanta United’s starting XI vs. Toronto FC

By Sydney Hunte
dirtysouthsoccer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Rob Valentino’s interim head coaching spell with Atlanta United comes to an end, and it’s likely that it won’t be his last-ever time in charge of an MLS team. Valentino’s to be applauded for maintaining a sense of positivity and hard work within the ranks even during the transition between Gabriel Heinze and Gonzalo Pineda. Fortunately, he’s not going far, as he’ll be on Pineda’s staff alongside incoming assistant Diego de la Torre.

www.dirtysouthsoccer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Guzan
Person
Alan Franco
Person
Gabriel Heinze
Person
Santiago Sosa
Person
Brooks Lennon
Person
Matheus Rossetto
Person
Ezequiel Barco
Person
Gonzalo Pineda
Person
Marcelino Moreno
Person
Rob Valentino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto Fc#Atlanta United#Toronto Fc#Lwb#3 Man Centerback
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Related
MLSatlutd.com

Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Los Angeles FC

ATLANTA – Atlanta United returns to action Sunday when it hosts Los Angeles FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match, presented by Truist, is set to kick-off at 4 p.m. ET and will be nationally broadcast on ESPN/ESPN Deportes. Atlanta owns an all-time record of 1-1-0 against LAFC: 1-0-0 at home...
MLSchatsports.com

Luis Araujo available for selection vs. Toronto FC

As if Atlanta United fans needed any additional reason to tune into tomorrow night’s match against Toronto FC to see if the team can win it’s third game on the bounce, it’ll also be the first opportunity to see the team’s new designated player, Luiz Araujo. Club President Darren Eales...
MLSchatsports.com

Preview: Toronto FC head to Atlanta in search of a crucial win

TORONTO, Ont. - Toronto FC are looking to shake off Saturday night’s loss with a trip to Atlanta. Saturday’s loss keeps the Reds in the bottom of the Eastern, but the next stretch of games will either give the Reds a shot at this year’s playoffs, or the Club can officially label this a lost season.
MLSNBC Sports

How to watch D.C. United vs. Atlanta United

Riding high past the midway point of the MLS season on a five-match unbeaten streak, D.C. United is coming into its Saturday night bout against Atlanta having lost back-to-back games. The latest result came by way of a 3-2 decision at Gillette Stadium against the league-leading New England Revolution. Despite...
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Three thoughts on Atlanta United extending their win streak to three matches

Atlanta United hung on for a 1-0 win over Toronto FC on Wednesday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to extend their winning streak to three matches. A star-studded, extremely attack-minded lineup was trotted out by interim manager Rob Valentino and started off lively, but something didn’t quite click on the night. By the end of the 90 minutes the Five Stripes were fighting tooth and nail to secure full points. Here are a few thoughts on a necessary result earned by a less-than-inspiring performance.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Gonzalo Pineda talks Atlanta United tactics, club direction

Atlanta United’s fresh new head coach Gonzalo Pineda sat down earlier in the week with Mike Conti and Jason Longshore on the AT&T Countdown to Kickoff to speak about his transition to the Dirty South. To describe the interview in one word...and I’m going to say it while knocking on wood...optimism. Atlanta United supporters are no stranger to falling short of lofty expectations in the past two years, but this man has a very human quality about him that oozes both tactical smarts and personable approachability. Pineda clearly sees the value in each player, and it’s obvious he’s done (and is still doing) his homework. That being said, here are a few of his glorious quotes from his war room somewhere in the rainy part of the country.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United 2-1 DC United: Rate and React

Everything is coming up stripes these days. Just when it looked like Atlanta United was going to end the game hard done by a penalty decision that didn’t go their way, Marcelino Moreno scored a YUUUUUUUUGGGGEEEEE goal in the final phases to give Atlanta the three points. What a hard-working performance by the team in Rob Valentino’s last game in charge. A performance that everyone can be proud of, and it still feels like there’s more good stuff to come.
MLSchatsports.com

D.C. United drops third straight in 2-1 home loss to Atlanta United

Despite a Yordy Reyna wondergoal, D.C. United fell to their third straight loss as Atlanta United escaped Audi Field with a 2-1 win. A dubious Josef Martínez goal gave Atlanta a first half lead before Marcelino Moreno — after long spells of dominance from the home side — delivered a stunning late winner.
MLSPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta United: Here’s what Rob Valentino said about his coaching future

Well, Gonzalo Pineda is inheriting a hot Atlanta United side. Following a 2-1 win over D.C. United on Saturday, Atlanta United has now won four straight games. And suddenly, the expectations around Atlanta United are elevated once again. Interim head coach Rob Valentino got Atlanta United rolling following the dismissal...
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Thank you, Rob Valentino

Usually in my post match column I go over the events of the match from the day before and give my thoughts on the most important parts. Atlanta’s 2-1 win over D.C. — to extend their winning streak to four — was exciting and fun to watch, but I’m not going to talk about the match. Instead, I’m going to talk about something much more important to the club.
MLSPosted by
90min

How Rob Valentino turned Atlanta United's failing season around

Atlanta United's turnaround under Rob Valentino has been quite remarkable. By the end of Gabriel Heinze's short tenure, the Five Stripes were tenth in the Eastern Conference with just two wins from 13 MLS games. More worryingly, the team looked devoid of fresh ideas or the confidence to try them.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Player ratings from Atlanta United’s dramatic 2-1 win over DC United

GK Brad Guzan 7 - Guzan admitted his mistake on DC United’s goal, but let’s be honest: the strike to score the goal was incredible, and it’s not like Guzan was picking daisies while it happened. When this kind of stuff happens to an outfield player defending a set piece, we easily glance over it. And it’s also easier to look past it when he played as well as he did at all other times during the game — from reaction saves to claiming passes into the box, it was a very good performance from Guzan despite the error.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Toronto FC will play York United at BMO Field on September 22

TORONTO, Canada—After their victory against League1 Ontario side Master’s Futbol Academy over the weekend, York United of the Canadian Premier League have earned themselves a date with Toronto FC in the quarter-finals of the 2021 Canadian Championship. The two southern Ontario-based clubs will battle it out on Wednesday Sept. 22,...
MLSatlutd.com

Atlanta United 2 draws 2-2 vs. OKC Energy FC

Atlanta United 2 battled back from a one-goal deficit twice to draw 2-2 versus OKC Energy FC Wednesday night at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Robbie Mertz recorded his first goal of the season as well as his third assist of the season, while David Mejia scored in his second-straight game.
MLSThe Blue Testament

Sporting KC Injury Update and Starting XI Predictions Versus FC Dallas

OUT - Felipe Hernandez (personal reasons), Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (hamstring), Jaylin Lindsey (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE - Khiry Shelton (abdomen) PROBABLE? - Johnny Russell* (unknown) *No Johnny Russell isn’t on the official injury report, but his name keeps coming up. On the Sporting KC versus Club Leon broadcast, they said he was hurt...
MLScolumbuscrew.com

STARTING XI | Tonight's road lineup at Chicago Fire FC

On June 19, Columbus Crew faced Chicago Fire FC in the Farewell to Historic Crew Stadium. The Black & Gold scored the opening goal in the 17th minute through forward Gyasi Zardes. The Crew added a second goal through Zardes in the 34th minute following assists from midfielder Derrick Etienne Jr. and defender Jonathan Mensah. Goalkeeper Evan Bush recorded a clean sheet in his Club debut, while midfielder Kevin Molino made his first appearance for the Crew as a second-half substitute.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Who's in your United XI to face Leeds?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a variety of options to chose from with cases for a range of different XIs being made by pundits and fans alike over recent days. The boss could opt to keep the same line-up that started the 4-0 win over Everton in our final pre-season friendly on Saturday or he could choose to integrate several Reds into that team that have more recently returned from later holidays, having represented their nations over the summer, such as Fred and Paul Pogba who both appeared from the bench in the weekend’s victory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy