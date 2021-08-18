Jacob Elordi Says Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Cut His Hair Off When They Started Dating

Everyone has a voice, but finding the power to use it takes time. For the models currently dominating fashion—Bella Hadid, Ariel Nicholson, and Precious Lee, among them—the journey toward feeling empowered to express themselves has been tumultuous. As they’ve risen to prominence, many have faced sexism, misconceptions, and pushback from those who would prefer they stay quiet and look pretty. “When I first started my career, I knew I had a voice, but I had to fight for it,” says Anok Yai, who has protested discrimination in fashion and beyond. “I felt like every day was a fight, but I pushed so hard. I stood my ground in whatever I did. And I had my sense of self, and I commanded respect no matter where I went and who I talked to, [because] at the end of the day, if you know what you’re fighting for, it doesn’t matter what you’re risking.”