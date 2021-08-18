Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jacob Elordi Says Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Cut His Hair Off When They Started Dating

By Nicole Massabrook
US Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe things people do for love. Jacob Elordi‘s romance with Kaia Gerber is going strong, but she told him early on that he had to ditch his haircut. The Kissing Booth 3 star, 24, recalled their romantic beginnings when he visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, August 17. Guest host Julie Bowen — who Elordi admitted he used to have a crush on — brought out a picture of the actor with a mullet.

www.usmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Joey King
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
Jacob Elordi
Person
Rande Gerber
Person
Cindy Crawford
Person
Zendaya
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis
Person
Julie Bowen
Person
Tom Holland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vogue#Aussie#Us Weekly#Hot Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
RetailVogue

Kaia Gerber Shows The Supermodel-Approved Way To Wear A Babydoll Dress Now

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Dôen is heavily inspired by nostalgia, family, and the warm hues of Southern California days that start with foggy mountain hikes and end...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Kaia Gerber, Soo Joo Park, Precious Lee, and More on Finding and Using Their Voice as a Model

Everyone has a voice, but finding the power to use it takes time. For the models currently dominating fashion—Bella Hadid, Ariel Nicholson, and Precious Lee, among them—the journey toward feeling empowered to express themselves has been tumultuous. As they’ve risen to prominence, many have faced sexism, misconceptions, and pushback from those who would prefer they stay quiet and look pretty. “When I first started my career, I knew I had a voice, but I had to fight for it,” says Anok Yai, who has protested discrimination in fashion and beyond. “I felt like every day was a fight, but I pushed so hard. I stood my ground in whatever I did. And I had my sense of self, and I commanded respect no matter where I went and who I talked to, [because] at the end of the day, if you know what you’re fighting for, it doesn’t matter what you’re risking.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Who Is 'Euphoria' and 'The Kissing Booth' Star Jacob Elordi Dating Now?

Aussie actor Jacob Elordi has quickly swept both indie and mainstream screens alike for his roles in projects like HBO's drama series Euphoria and Netflix's Kissing Booth film trilogy. His rise to fame has also driven fans to wonder who he is currently dating and who he has dated before — Jacob has been spotted out with several famous co-stars, after all.
MoviesInternational Business Times

Joey King, Jacob Elordi On Elle And Noah's Future After 'Kissing Booth 3'

Joey King and Jacob Elordi shared their thoughts on the ending of "The Kissing Booth 3." Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the third installment in the Netflix film series. King and Elordi played on-screen lovers Elle Evans and Noah Flynn, respectively, in "The Kissing Booth" movies. Many were...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Joey King and Jacob Elordi: The Way They Were

Not like the movies. Joey King and Jacob Elordi fell for each other while filming The Kissing Booth, but their offscreen relationship did not outlive the one fans adored onscreen. The onetime couple starred as Elle Evans and Noah Flynn in the 2018 Netflix film. Their characters engaged in a...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Goodbye Jacob Elordi: Joey King does not want to know anything more with the actor

In 2018, Netflix released what would be the first film in a very successful trilogy: The Kisses Stand. With Joey King as the main character they completed the cast Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney as her co-stars. And, it was this Wednesday, August 11, when the platform closed the story of this controversial trio that enchanted thousands of teenagers around the world.
MoviesCosmopolitan

Jacob Elordi Just Shared the Sweetest 'Kissing Booth' Pic With His Ex Joey King

The Kissing Booth 3 is finally out on Netflix, and it's—yep—the second movie in a row that exes Jacob Elordi and Joey King had to film together since their breakup. And while there was soooome drama around the release of The Kissing Booth 2 [ahem: fans thought Jacob looked "miserable" in the promo, then he claimed he hadn't watched the movie, then Joey called him out], it looks like the former couple are on good terms.
Moviesjustjaredjr.com

Jacob Elordi Teases 'A Lot of Hope' In 'The Kissing Booth 3'

Jacob Elordi is dishing on his new movie The Kissing Booth 3!. The 24-year-old actor will be seen as Noah Flynn for one final time when the film drops on Netflix tomorrow (August 10). In a recent interview, Jacob talked about how he thinks fans will react to the ending.
TV Seriesjustjaredjr.com

Jacob Elordi Teases 'Euphoria' Season 2 Is 'Insane'

Jacob Elordi is giving us a taste of what to expect on the upcoming season of Euphoria!. The 24-year-old actor didn’t give us much, but shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live that it’s “insane,” something he re-iterated a couple of times. “We’re shooting right now. We’ve been… I was filming yesterday,...
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Scissors, Please: Kaia Gerber Chopped Off Jacob Elordi's Mullet Within a Week of Dating

Image Source: Getty David M. Benett / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin. In a sea of celebrities rocking out to the mullet trend, Jacob Elordi's business-in-the-front-party-in-the-back look is one that we can't forget. Kaia Gerber, on the other hand, took the first opportunity she got to delete Elordi's '80s-style mullet from her memory. During an interview with Modern Family's Julie Bowen on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, Elordi revealed that Gerber's first order of business when they started dating in 2020 was to break out the scissors and snip away his luscious locks.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The rivalry of Jacob Elordi and Taylor Zakhar Perez crossed the screen

The Kissing Stand 3 meant the end of the story that tells the love between Noah Flynn y Elle Evans, played by Jacob Elordi and Joey King. The second and third installments of the franchise find the young woman with her heart divided between the suitors Noah and Marco Peña. The latter personified by Taylor zakhar perez. The film shows a great rivalry between the gallants who are not willing to share Elle’s feelings. Did the enmity transcend the screen?
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jacob Elordi confessed to his love to the protagonist of Modern Family

Jacob Elordi He must be one of the most magnetic young actors today. From the hand of Euphoria consolidated like a star, but The Kisses Stand it was the tape he’s probably most grateful to. It is that, in full promotion of his new film, he was able to make a confession that he had saved for a long time.
Real EstateObserver

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Sold Their Beverly Hills Mansion for $13.5 Million

It took almost a year, but Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have now parted ways with their midcentury modern Beverly Hills home. The supermodel and her businessman husband (he’s one of the cofounders of Casamigos) sold the five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom estate for $13.5 million to WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum, who happens to own a neighboring home, reports Variety.

Comments / 0

Community Policy