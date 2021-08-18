Jacob Elordi Says Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Cut His Hair Off When They Started Dating
The things people do for love. Jacob Elordi‘s romance with Kaia Gerber is going strong, but she told him early on that he had to ditch his haircut. The Kissing Booth 3 star, 24, recalled their romantic beginnings when he visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, August 17. Guest host Julie Bowen — who Elordi admitted he used to have a crush on — brought out a picture of the actor with a mullet.www.usmagazine.com
