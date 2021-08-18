Main Street Association board members clarify position of ‘parklet’ program

Temporary Outdoor Dining Program currently extended until Nov. 1

–The Board of Directors of the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association issued a press release on Tuesday to clarify their position on the current interim parklet program.

On June 2, 2020, the Paso Robles City Council adopted an interim parklet program, allowing restaurants and wine-tasting rooms to use public sidewalks and parking spaces for outdoor dining on a temporary basis at a time when indoor dining was not permitted due to the statewide ordinance caused by the pandemic. On March 16, 2021, the program was extended until Nov. 1, 2021.

City council asked the Main Street board to give them a vote on the interim parklet program. In addition, the City of Paso Robles, as well as the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, released an online survey to the public requesting input from the community on the program.

On the Aug. 9, 2021, meeting of the board of directors, after a lengthy discussion and with a majority vote, the board agreed to comply with the council’s standing order, calling for the end of the program as of Nov. 1, 2021. The board would like to clarify it is not against having parklets, but would like the city council to take up the topic and place it on the agenda for further discussion with topics to include:

Extending the current Interim Parklet Program and set an expiration date; Discontinue the Interim Parklet Program; Adopt a permanent Downtown Parklet Program for private business use that is equitable and beneficial to all downtown businesses; and Propose a solution to replace lost parking spaces if parklets are made permanent.

The council is set to review the downtown parklet program at their meeting this week and again in September. Main Street encourages everyone with an interest in the matter to voice their opinion to the council either at the council meetings or emails can be sent to: cityclerk@prcity.com.