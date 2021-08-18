Cancel
Cyberattack exposes T-Mobile customers’ info, Social Security numbers, company says

By Bailey Aldridge
Lexington Herald-Leader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of T-Mobile customers had their account information exposed in a “highly sophisticated” cyberattack. T-Mobile confirmed Tuesday that data stolen during the hack included customers’ personal information. The company said the account information of roughly 7.8 million current postpaid customers and more than 40 million former or prospective customers was included in the stolen files.

