Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Val Demings, Al Lawson Bring Out the Federal Disaster Housing Stability Act

By KEVIN DERBY
Posted by 
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UnAii_0bVCCtCc00
File photo

Two Democrats in the Florida delegation–U.S. Reps. Val Demings and Al Lawson–are championing a bill that would “apply an automatic eviction moratorium to all rental properties and foreclosure moratorium to all federally backed mortgages for locations under a federal declaration of an emergency.”

Demings, who is running to replace U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in 2022, introduced the “Federal Disaster Housing Stability Act” with Lawson as the only co-sponsor so far.

“Disasters happen, but evictions during a disaster don’t need to. We should not allow Americans to go homeless due to emergencies outside of their control. We can and must ensure that a natural disaster does not mean needless eviction for American families,” Demings said on Tuesday.

“This legislation would provide stability and certainty for millions of renters and homeowners during future federal emergencies. We know that Floridians will continue to experience future severe storms and other disasters, and we need to ensure that Floridian families are fully protected during these difficult times,” she added.

The congresswoman’s office offered some of the details on the bill.

“This bill would provide stability for renters and homeowners during future federally declared natural disasters by implementing an eviction moratorium for all rental properties and a foreclosure moratorium on all federally backed mortgages during a federally declared disaster,” Demings’ office noted. “The moratoriums would be targeted, applying to just those jurisdictions covered by the federal disaster declaration. The moratorium would cover six months for homeowners. For renters, the moratorium would cover at least 90 days from the disaster declaration, after a landlord receives federal disaster assistance, or the expiration of federal disaster assistance eligibility for landlords.”

Lawson pointed to hurricanes that have hit Florida in recent years as one of the reasons why the bill is needed.

“I have seen firsthand the toll that natural disasters, most recently with Hurricanes Michael and Irma, has placed on families across North Florida,” Lawson said on Tuesday. “Implementing a temporary eviction moratorium is crucial for recovery for many low-income households. Residents should not be burdened with locating a place to sleep at night during an already stressful time. The Federal Disaster Housing Stability Act is an important step in safeguarding our most vulnerable Americans during moments of tremendous need.”

The National Housing Law Project and the National Low Income Housing Coalition are backing the proposal.

The bill was sent to the U.S. House Financial Services Committee. So far, there is no companion bill over in the U.S. Senate.

Reach Kevin Derby at kevin.derby@floridadaily.com

Comments / 21

FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Val Demings
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Al Lawson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Home#Natural Disasters#Democrats#Americans#Floridians#The U S Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Florida Statemynews13.com

Florida Politics: Marco Rubio holds a two-point edge on Val Demings, poll shows

Sen. Marco Rubio holds a two-percentage-point edge over Democratic challenger Val Demings, according to a new survey released Wednesday morning. The Senator remains the favorite for reelection, leading with 48% to Demings 46%, according to the latest numbers from St. Pete Polls. That leaves his lead within the poll’s 2.2% margin of error, and the two-term incumbent sits below a critical 50% support level.
Orange County, FLtheapopkavoice.com

Demings introduces legislation to protect residents from eviction during disasters

From Staff Reports and the Office of Rep. Val Demings. US Rep. Val Demings introduced the Federal Disaster Housing Stability Act of 2021. The legislation would apply an automatic eviction moratorium to all rental properties and a foreclosure moratorium to all federally backed mortgages for locations under a federal declaration of an emergency. U.S. Rep. Al Lawson of Florida is co-leading this legislation and the bill is supported by the National Housing Law Project and the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Demings pushes bill to stop evictions, foreclosures during future disasters

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Orlando, has introduced new legislation that would automatically trigger a temporary stop on all evictions and foreclosures for homeowners with federally-backed mortgages when a disaster is declared. The bill, named the Federal Disaster Housing Stability Act of 2021, comes after an eviction moratorium issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the ...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Gun reform activist Maxwell Frost announces run for Congress to succeed Val Demings

Former ACLU staffer and March For Our Lives activist Maxwell Frost of Orlando is the latest candidate to announce a bid to succeed Val Demings in her western Orange County congressional district next year. “When I’m elected to Congress, I’ll be among the first members of my generation, Generation Z,” said Frost, 24, who would meet the constitutional age requirement of 25 by the time the term ...
Orlando, FLfloridapolitics.com

Crowded field to succeed Val Demings grows as activist Democrat enters

March for Our Lives organizer Maxwell Alejandro Frost joins CD 10 contest. Democratic grassroots organizer Maxwell Alejandro Frost has entered the race to succeed Democratic Rep. Val Demings in Florida’s 10th Congressional District. Frost, of Orlando, enters a primary field that already features Sen. Randolph Bracy, former State Attorney Aramis...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas Democrats cheer as U.S. House passes federal voting rights bill

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed legislation bolstering the federal Voting Rights Act as Texas Republicans in Austin work to swiftly advance new voting restrictions the bill is aimed at preventing. The federal legislation, which passed along party lines, would again require states with a history...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WDBO

Senate race between Marco Rubio and Val Demings ‘dead heat’

According to a recently released poll, the race between incumbent Republican Marco Rubio and Democratic challenger Congresswoman Val Demings for one of Florida’s seats in the U.S. Senate is a “dead heat” heading into November’s election. That’s according to a new statewide poll conducted by StPetePolls, Rubio leads Demings 48%...
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Tensions flare in Capitol as moderate Democrats hold up Biden budget plan

Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderates threatened to withhold their votes for the...
Congress & CourtsGrand Forks Herald

Our view: Good job, Senate, to move the federal infrastructure bill forward. Now, House must act, too

The nation’s infrastructure is crumbling. In 2019, it was reported that in North Dakota alone, nearly 11% of the state’s 4,355 bridges were structurally deficient, and to fix those decaying structures would cost more than $240 million. That cost doesn’t include the millions and millions of dollars’ worth of backlogged road repairs across the state that need work now or in the near future.
Presidential Electionhoumatimes.com

Senators Cassidy, Rubio, and 23 Senate Republicans Press Biden Administration on U.S. Military Equipment in Taliban Hands

U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Marco Rubio (R-FL), and 23 Senate Republicans pressed the Biden administration to account for tax-payer-funded American military equipment that may have fallen into the Taliban’s hands. “As we watched the images coming out of Afghanistan as the Taliban retook the country, we were horrified...
Tallahassee, FLFlorida Star

U.S. Rep. Al Lawson Introduces Bill to Honor Florida Supreme Court Justice Joseph Hatchett

U.S. Rep. Al Lawson (FL-05) introduced H.R.4771 to designate the United States Courthouse of Northern Florida, located at 111 North Adams Street in Tallahassee, as the “Judge Joseph Woodrow Hatchett U.S. Courthouse,” in honor of Florida’s first Black Supreme Court Justice, the late Joseph Hatchett. “Judge Hatchett was a social justice pioneer and public servant who devoted his career to […]
Congress & CourtsIdaho8.com

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip

The passage of a sweeping infrastructure plan in the Senate on Tuesday gives both parties plenty of ammunition heading into a midterm campaign season — look no further than the most competitive Senate seats for how that will play out. Democrats are on offense in six of the 10 top...
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will a 4th stimulus check be approved in 2021? Here's the latest

Plenty of public support for a fourth stimulus payment remains as many Americans continue to struggle financially while the delta variant surges. But at this time, the House and Senate are occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, leaving another check off the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Man in Joe Biden’s Way

The biggest roadblock to President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda at the moment isn’t centrist Senator Joe Manchin or a progressive like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—it’s a third-term New Jersey Democrat who most Americans have never heard of: Representative Josh Gottheimer. For Democrats to have any hope of passing their transformative, $3.5...

Comments / 21

Community Policy