Laura Prepon no longer practices Scientology

Hello Family and friends. I’m reaching out for help and prayers for our Sister, Laura Melissa Arnstam. We continue to stand strong, united as one body and pray from a place of Victory. My sister gave birth to her beautiful, healthy baby boy, Arrow Nathaniel Arnstam on the 2nd of August 2021. She experienced some complications in her last trimester, during labor and after delivery. The doctors felt it was safe to discharge Laura from the hospital a few days after closely monitoring her. Upon discharge, she contracted COVID and was admitted to St. Luke’s ICU Meridian, ID on Sunday the 8th. Her heart was functioning at about 25% of its normal strength and her medical team felt it was best to air transport her to Intermountain Hospital in Salt Lake City (a specialized heart center). My sister has come a long way, She’s a fighter!! For those that don’t know her extended story …God brought her back from the front lines in Baghdad Iraq, Cured her from Stage 3 cancer Hodgkins lymphoma, blessed her with the miracle of giving birth to four beautiful healthy children: Alex 19, Judah 11, Iris 8 and Arrow 9 days. Laura is an amazing athlete, she’s competed in High School cross country, college and marathons. One of her proudest testimonies is her marriage of 14 years with her husband Zach. They are our Lead pastors of our "Home Church", Zion, Est. December 2018; such a passionate, inspiring and powerful duo. Laura is in the prime of her life and in the biggest race to date. Her heart has trained for this very day. Our father in heaven is not done with her here on earth and she’s meant to run this marathon while shepherding others on how to run long distance in his ministry! We have felt the weight of the storm BUT GOD is still moving, miracles beyond miracles…