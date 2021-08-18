Cancel
Laura Prepon no longer practices Scientology

By Marianne Garvey, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 6 days ago

Laura Prepon has stopped practicing Scientology. The "Orange Is the New Black" actress revealed the news in an interview with People, saying the religion is no longer part of her life. "I'm no longer practicing Scientology. I've always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was raised...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

