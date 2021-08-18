GSMNP announces changes due to project aimed at addressing congestion on popular trail

The beautiful days are the worst at the Roller Coaster. When the skies are blue and the weather is cool, day hikers descend on this rolling 13.5-mile section of the Appalachian Trail, which cuts from Ashby Gap to Snickers Gap in Virginia. By 9 a.m., the gravel lots are crammed with cars. And by noon, the stragglers - anxious to get on the trail - park on the highway shoulder, or illegally on residential streets.