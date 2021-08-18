Cancel
GSMNP announces changes due to project aimed at addressing congestion on popular trail

By Jim Harris
WYSH AM 1380
 6 days ago

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Laurel Falls Trail parking will be available by reservation only from Sept. 7 through Oct. 3, 2021 as part of the Laurel Falls Congestion Management Pilot Project. The pilot project aims to improve visitor safety, relieve congestion, better protect park resources, and enhance the visitor experience on Laurel Falls Trail. The 1.3-mile trail is one of the most popular trails in the park with more than 375,000 visits in 2020.

www.wyshradio.com

