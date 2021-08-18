Excel High School Partners with Pilot Institute to Offer Online Pilot Training

Our special series "California Dreaming" takes a close look at the issues that are threatening the California Dream and the people working to keep the dream alive. As the aviation industry works to recover amid the on-going pandemic, the demand for airline pilots is on the rise. Major airlines are working to meet the high demand, but also to improve the huge gender and race gap - where only 5% of pilots are women, 1% are captains, and there are even fewer pilots of color.