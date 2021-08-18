Cancel
Excel High School Partners with Pilot Institute to Offer Online Pilot Training

Times Union
 6 days ago

MINNETONKA, Minn. (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. Excel High School, a regionally and nationally accredited online high school, based in Minnesota, is partnering with Pilot Institute, one of America’s premier flight schools to offer private pilot and drone pilot training to its students. The two-credit, 4-semester course is designed to give students the necessary knowledge to pass the FAA Private Pilot Airplane (PAR) Knowledge Test. With the nation suffering from a severe shortage of pilots, this course aims to help students get a jump start towards becoming a pilot.

