Lake Redwood dredging pipeline preparation to begin next month

After 25 years of planning and struggling for funding, the Lake Redwood dredging project will begin moving dirt starting next month. The goal is to remove up to 650,000 cubic yards of sediment to increase the current average depth of Lake Redwood from 2.8 feet to its original depth of 20 feet. Before dredging the sediment from the lake can start, however, first crews must create the pipeline that will carry the sediment to a storage facility several miles away.