Keith Urban wants you to keep your head high. On Thursday (August 19), the country veteran dropped a new single called "Wild Hearts," the follow-up to his "One Too Many" duet with Pink. The anthemic offering, which he co-wrote, alongside Brad Tursi, Jennifer Wayne and Eric Paslay, clocks in at three minutes and hears him offer a handful of positivity as we hesitantly step out of the pandemic. “Can you hear me?/ All of you lost ones who aren't really lost ones/ Keep shining your light/ This goes out to the wild cards and all of the wild hearts/ Just like mine," Urban sings during the hook.