A panel of National Sports Media Association (NSMA) voters has chosen 24-year-old American swimmer Caeleb Dressel as the Hickok Belt® Award winner for July 2021. The voters selected Dressel based on his performance at the Tokyo Olympics where he won five gold medals and set a new world record in the 100 meter butterfly, breaking his own world record. This was the greatest athletic feat at the Olympics since Mark Spitz won seven gold medals at the 1972 Summer Olympics. Caeleb Dressel joins an elite group of four swimmers who have won five gold medals at one Olympics.