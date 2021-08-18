Cancel
White Man Gets Prison Sentence for Shooting and Vandalizing Black Neighbors’ Home Over Black Lives Matter Sign

By Joe Price
Complex
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA white Michigan man who shot at and vandalized the home of a Black family admitted his problem was that he “didn’t like” their Black Lives Matter sign. The Associated Press reports that 25-year-old Michael Frederick Jr. was sentenced in court this week, and he admitted to shooting at Eddie and Candace Hall’s home in Warren, slashing car tires, and writing racist graffiti on a pickup truck.

#Shooting#Prison#Black Lives Matter#Racial Injustice#The Associated Press#Halls#Swastika#Christians
