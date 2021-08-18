Cancel
Sunbury, PA

Kiwanis Club to host seafood sale

Daily Item
 6 days ago

SUNBURY — The Kiwanis Club of Sunbury will host a Seafood-Fest Sept. 3 at Brewers Outlet parking lot, Reagan Street. Items available: bushel of No. 2 steamed crabs (approx. 7-8 dozen), $135; crab/artichoke dip (20-oz tub), $11; Mahogany clams (35 lb. bag, approx. 200 count), $45; New England live lobsters (approx. 1 1/4 lb.), $16; flounder stuffed with crab meat, 5 lb. (12 portions, fresh), $48; shrimp for grilling, 2 lb. (16-20 count), $18; fresh mini crab cakes (24-3.5 oz), $50; lobster macaroni and cheese (4-20 oz. containers), $37; frozen haddock filets, 10 lb. case, $75; fresh cod, 10 lb., $64; little neck clams (approx. 300 count), $90; mussels, 10 lb. bag, $26.

