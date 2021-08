The Jacksonville Jaguars will face off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the preseason. Here are the odds, injury report, a prediction, live stream, and TV info for you. The Jaguars have lost two consecutive preseason games. Against the Saints, they fell behind early and couldn’t recover. They made things interesting in the fourth quarter but ultimately fell short. The game plan was less than optimal and the quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t get much help from the coaching staff, the offensive line, and the running game. To make matters worse, rookie Travis Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury is now out for the year.