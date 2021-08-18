Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

LoopMe Highlights 68% Growth and Innovation Milestones as Company Momentum Builds in 2021

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading outcomes-based platform shares growth figures, secures patent, and appoints former Nielsen and Vevo executive to drive measurement business. LoopMe, the outcomes-based advertising platform, revealed new figures that exhibit the company’s client satisfaction and sales growth, and announced its first U.S. patent for PurchaseLoop Brand real-time optimization and industry benchmarking capabilities. In addition, LoopMe has appointed former Nielsen and Vevo executive Rob Cukierman as GM of Measurement and Product Partnerships to further drive its measurement and data business.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Video Advertising#Advertising Campaign#Loopme#Gm#Marketing Technology News#Ebitda#Covid#Pwc#Nps#Purchaseloop Measurement#Ctv#Nielsen Iac#Zefr#U S Patent#Purchaseloop Brand#Corel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Softwaremartechseries.com

TransUnion Introduces TruAudience Marketing Solutions to Power Privacy-Centric Identity and Data Capabilities for Omnichannel Advertising

Solution suite is a culmination of TransUnion capabilities and roll-up of Tru Optik, Signal Digital and TruSignal Acquisitions. TransUnion unveiled the launch of its TruAudience® solutions to provide a foundation of trust on which businesses build future-proofed identity and data capabilities. With insight into 98% of U.S. adults and more...
Businessaustinnews.net

Ubiquity Names Peg Johnson to Lead Growing Fintech Business

Payments Veteran Joins BPO to Integrate Suite of Services for Challenger Banks and Fintechs. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Ubiquity, a multinational business process outsourcer and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, has appointed Peg Johnson as Senior Vice President, Fintech.
EconomyMiddletown Press

Comm100 Sees Strong Channel Momentum With 93% Growth of Partner Program in 2021

Innovative Partner Program Aligns With Expansion of Digital Customer Engagement Market To Drive Growth. Comm100, an award-winning global provider of high-security, high-compliance omnichannel customer engagement and chatbot solutions that connect brands with their customers, today announced its global partner program has grown 93% since January 2021. As of this month the partner program’s revenue pipeline has already surpassed its total 2020 pipeline and is on track to double 2020’s revenue by the end of the year.
Businessmartechseries.com

The Lacek Group Named a Leader Among Loyalty Providers

Experience and Expertise Cited by Independent Research Firm. The Lacek Group, an Ogilvy Experience company, was named a Leader and received the highest score possible in ten criteria in a new report — The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Service Providers, Q3 2021. “For us, Forrester’s thorough, insightful, and objective analysis validates...
Businessmartechseries.com

BigBear.ai to Present at BMO 2021 Technology Summit

BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions, announced that Reggie Brothers, Chief Executive Officer, Josh Kinley, Chief Financial Officer, and Brian Frutchey, Chief Technology Officer, will participate in the BMO 2021 Technology Summit. Marketing Technology News: The Lacek Group...
Technologyaithority.com

ON24 Receives Industry Acknowledgements For Innovation And Growth

MarTech Breakthrough names ON24 the best event management platform and leading independent research firm identifies ON24 as a growth stage B2B content engagement solution. ON24 announced it received two industry acknowledgments for the company’s continued innovation and growth as a category leader. The ON24 Digital Experience Platform was named the “Best Overall Event Management Platform” by MarTech Breakthrough as part of their annual awards recognizing the best companies, technologies, products, and services for sales, marketing, and advertising. Also, Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, recently included ON24 as a growth stage company in the content engagement solutions market for ON24 Engagement Hub, a central destination for audiences to get engaging, dynamic live and on-demand content when they need it.
Businessmartechseries.com

Threads Styling Announces the Launch of New B2B Service, Threads Connect, Empowering Independent Personal Shoppers and Stylists Worldwide

Threads Styling, the leading luxury shopping platform announces the launch of a new service aimed at empowering independent personal shoppers and stylists to scale their own business. The program, called Threads Connect, gives partners direct access to Threads’ own custom-built technology platform, global sourcing network and curated style content. The new service will drive the next stage of the company’s global expansion plans with a strong focus on the US and the APAC region.
Businessmartechseries.com

transcosmos Sets Up “Brand Operations inc.,” a New Company that Offers Brand Operations Services that Measure, Visualize and Operate Consumer Brand Experience

Transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has set up a new company “Brand Operations inc.” The new company launched its business in August, 2021. Given that digital channels have become the foundation of consumer communications, brands today can measure changes in consumer behavior as actual data. This has ushered in a new era, enabling brands to manage a diverse range of brand experiences – both online and offline – based on statistics. Building on cutting-edge tools and marketing methods, the new company, Brand Operation will measure and visualize consumer behavioral changes, and offer brand operations services that manage and operate consumer brand experience.
Technologymartechseries.com

Shelf.io Raises $52.5 Million in a Series B To Accelerate Growth Of AI-Driven Answers Automation Platform

Shelf.io, the world’s leading AI-driven answers automation company, today announced a Series B round of $52.5 million led by Tiger Global and Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Base10 Partners, Connecticut Innovations, Contour Venture Partners and individuals like Austin McChord (founder of Datto) and Tooey Courtemanche (founder of Procore). The company, whose clients include John Deere, DSW, HelloFresh, Equitable/AXA, and Glovo, has experienced 4X growth in the last 12 months, zero customer churn in the last three years and a 10X user growth in the last year.
Businessmartechseries.com

Visa and Ascenda Partner on Next-Gen Loyalty and Rewards in Asia Pacific

As consumer expectations around their rewards evolve, Visa and Ascenda will offer banks and fintechs a new solution to get loyalty programs up and running in a fraction of the typical lead time. Visa, the world leader in digital payments, today announced a strategic partnership in Asia Pacific with Ascenda,...
Businessmartechseries.com

ActionIQ Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Customer Database Platforms (CDPs)

ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) in customer satisfaction, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for CDPs in Q3 2021. The Constellation ShortList incorporates the technology vendors and service providers included who deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations. Marketing...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Flytxt Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Telcos’ Marketing Agility with Its AI/ML Applications

Flytxt’s AI solutions aid rapid decision making and contextualize interactions to help telcos take customer engagement to the next level. Frost & Sullivan recognizes Flytxt with the 2021 Global Company of the Year Award for its artificial intelligence (AI) in telecom marketing. As the telecommunications industry transitioned from rule-based to augmented/autonomous marketing, Flytxt adapted its technology using AI, data analytics, and machine learning (ML) to enable hyper-personalization at scale.
Travelmartechseries.com

New Sojern Report Shows Travel Marketers’ 2021 Plans For Digital Advertising

Sojern, a leading provider of digital travel marketing solutions, published a new report titled, “How Travel Marketers Are Activating Digital Advertising in 2021.” Worldwide Business Research (WBR) Insights surveyed senior decision makers in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, who own the marketing budget for a hotel, attraction or tourism brand. These 300 travel marketers shared key challenges faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led them to test new solutions, innovate with new messaging, and generally do more with less.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Yieldmo’s Smart Exchange Integrates with LiveRamp, Enabling Best-in-Class Insights with Addressability

Yieldmo Will Support Targeting on LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution. Integration Will Make Publisher Traffic More Addressable, and Enable Marketers to Connect with Their Audiences on Higher-Quality Native Inventory. LiveRamp® the leading data connectivity platform, announced it has completed an integration with Yieldmo, the SMART Exchange that increases the value of...
Businessmartechseries.com

AUDIENCEX Named to Inc. 5000 for Third Consecutive Year, Joining Exclusive Ranks of Repeat Honorees

With a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 237 Percent, AUDIENCEX Earns an Accomplishment Few Companies Achieve in the List’s 40-Year History. AUDIENCEX, the largest independent trading desk built for performance marketers and agencies, announced its recognition for the third consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list of “Fastest Growing Companies in America.” Of the thousands of companies included on the annual Inc. 5000 ranking, only a fraction have received this award more than once. As a third-time honoree, AUDIENCEX has accomplished what fewer than ten percent of companies have been able to achieve.

Comments / 0

Community Policy