LoopMe Highlights 68% Growth and Innovation Milestones as Company Momentum Builds in 2021
Leading outcomes-based platform shares growth figures, secures patent, and appoints former Nielsen and Vevo executive to drive measurement business. LoopMe, the outcomes-based advertising platform, revealed new figures that exhibit the company’s client satisfaction and sales growth, and announced its first U.S. patent for PurchaseLoop Brand real-time optimization and industry benchmarking capabilities. In addition, LoopMe has appointed former Nielsen and Vevo executive Rob Cukierman as GM of Measurement and Product Partnerships to further drive its measurement and data business.martechseries.com
